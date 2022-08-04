Why Yacht Charters in Croatia are Always in High Demand

If you are planning to spend your next holiday on the sea, you should choose yacht charters in Croatia. Amongst innumerable sailing destinations around the world, Croatia has a special place as it offers numerous benefits in a single place, which very few other destinations can compete with. This beautiful European country has more than 1000 islands, long secluded beaches, amazing natural beauty, and historic ruins.

You can enjoy all of these while sailing in comfort over the crystal-clear sapphire waters of the Adriatic Sea. You can either be your captain and sail along the coast of this beautiful country at your own pace or hire a crew and enjoy a premium holiday in complete privacy. Here are some of the reasons why yacht charters in Croatia have gained so much popularity in recent times.

Photo by Geio Tischler on Unsplash

Mind-blowing natural beauty

Croatia has a beautiful coastline, islands, islets, and secluded coves. If you want to explore, you will be spoilt for choice. Additionally, this beautiful country has numerous national parks, some of which are very near the coast. There are amazing vineyards, and, on some islands, you can find historic ruins. Exploring these ruins can be a great adventure for your kids. Additionally, there are numerous sheltered bays, wherein you can swim to your heart’s content in complete safety.

Along the beautiful coast of this amazing country, you will find some fantastic coral reefs, shipwrecks, and caves which makes the coast of Croatia a dream spot for scuba divers. On a clear day, you can jump off your yacht in full SCUBA gear and explore these hidden underwater beauties.

Secluded coves

If you are looking for privacy, yacht charters in Croatia provide you with the perfect platform through which you can find the best places that are secluded, wherein you can enjoy a private moment with your family and friends. Croatia has more than 1200 islands and innumerable bays. Such numerous bays offer a huge opportunity to find a secluded spot.

Amazing exotic wildlife

When you sail around Croatia, you would be truly amazed by the number of exotic animals you can see while travelling on your yacht. Here you can find seahorses, turtles, and Dolphins. Additionally, you can also encounter other beautiful sea creatures like octopi, molluscs, sharks, and several other species.

If you are a fishing enthusiast, you will have a fantastic time while sailing here. There is no lack of fish around the coast. You can catch grouper, lobster, and mackerel. Just catch the fish from the deck of your yacht and ask the onboard chef to cook it. Enjoy your fish with an amazing local wine while watching the sunset on the sparkling waters of the Adriatic Sea.

Several historic sites

If you love history, then also Croatia has a lot to offer. This country was a part of various empires that include the Yugoslavians, Romans, and Austrians. Each one of these empires has left its impact on this great nation in the form of historic buildings and ruins. You can explore these to understand the rich past of Croatia.

If you hireayacht charter in Croatia, you will enjoy your time with your family and friends and would love to come back and relive these moments again.