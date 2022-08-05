PREVIEW – Circus Abyssinia – Tulu

CIRCUS Abyssinia visits Edinburgh to introduce us to the remarkable true story of Derartu Tulu.

Circus Abyssinia returns to the Fringe after their last jaw-dropping performance, Ethiopian Dreams, with a new display, Tulu.

Circus Abyssinia return to the Edinburgh Fringe to tell the story of Derartu Tulu. (C) David Rubene Photography

The group will tell the story of the icon who reached the top of the racing world.

The 15 artists, will showcase acrobatics like synchronised acrobatic stunts, contortion and rollerblading.

Tulu comes from a small village in Ethiopia, with limited opportunities.

Farming and lonely runs across the wild valleys were her daily amusements. However, the athlete did not let this crush her dreams.

Her unparalleled speed led her to win the 10km race in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics – the first African female to ever receive a gold medal.

Bibi Tesfamariam and Bichu Shimellis, co-found, direct and produce this hair-raising display of mind-blowing acrobatics.

Shimellis said: “Derartu is one of the greatest unsung heroines of modern Ethiopia and we are thrilled to invite audiences of the UK to share and celebrate her life and achievements with us.”

