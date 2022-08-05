PREVIEW – Jack Barry – Don’t Happy Be Worry

DON’T Happy Be Worry addresses life’s principal crossroads. The decision on whether to do what makes you happy or what is right.

Jack Barry returns to place a smile back on your face after the gloomy pandemic.

Jack Barry is a series regular in Mae Martin’s sitcom Feel Good. (C) Matt Stronge.

The comedian grabs the wheel and takes you on the journey of life-changing decisions. Setting the spotlight on the debate of marriage and parenthood.

All while simultaneously talking about absurd but ever-more common issues like polyamory and drug legalisation.

The show, produced by Berk’s Nest & Curtis Brown, discusses these topics by self-reflecting on Barry’s recent searches for happiness.

He discloses his charming adventures from, learning Spanish to adopting an old cat that collects illnesses as a hobby.

Thanks to appearances in shows like Feel Good (Netflix) and collaborations with Mock the Week (BBC2), Barry has earned a place in the comedy industry.

His sketch Get Staffed saw him win Single Funniest Moment at the Portland Comedy Festival Award and appear as a finalist for Best Comedy Short at the Montreal.

The comedian was also the face of peoples-favourite McCoy’s crisps during 2017-18.

