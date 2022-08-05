PREVIEW – Movin’ Melvin Brown – A Man, A Magic, A Music

IF YOU are looking for a show that involves song, comedy, storytelling and even tap-dance, then Movin’ Melvin Brown is the man for you.

This critically-acclaimed show holds nothing back, with amazing true stories from throughout his life.

Movin’ Melvin was part of an era of black performers who helped defeat segregation through music, song, and dance.

Movin’ Melvin Brown brings a show devoted to black music over the years. (C) Francesca Sansalone

Enjoy a show devoted to black music from as far back as the 50s to the present, covering rock, gospel, and soul to blues and jazz.

Expect to hear songs from Ray Charles, Sam Cook, Prince, James Brown as well as songs of his own, as he takes you on a journey through black music history.

Movin’ Melvin Brown has performed at Maya Angelou’s 70th Birthday and has won awards in New York for this 5-star musical.

