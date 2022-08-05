PREVIEW – Vir Das – Wanted

GLOBAL sensation Vir Das comes to Edinburgh with his new world tour Wanted.

Recently Emmy-nominated for Best Comedy for his Netflix special, For India, you don’t want to miss his performance at this year’s Fringe festival.

Vir’s show is about freedom, and a journey that takes you across the world in a new perspective.

Vir is unafraid to speak the truth, with his satirical “Two Indias” monologue, which went viral, earning him praise from around the globe.

Vir Das currently has five Netflix specials – one of which gained him an Emmy nomination. (C) Petra Bosanska

It highlighted that India is a country of divisions and contradictions. He challenges difficult social issues with such expression and craftmanship.

He has been hailed by Variety as one of the “Top ten comics to watch” and received praise from Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who desribed him as “brave and so inspiring”.

Vir’s comedic talent doesn’t stop at stand-up comedy, as he currently has five Netflix specials, and recently starred in Judd Apatow’s Netflix film, The Bubble.

He starred as Jai Datta in ABC spy dramedy Whisky Cavalier opposite The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohen.

