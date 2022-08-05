Friday, August 5, 2022
EntertainmentPREVIEW - Vir Das - Wanted
EntertainmentFestival Fringe
0
51
More by Robyn Bell

PREVIEW – Vir Das – Wanted

Wanted will be at The Pleasance Courtyard: Beneath from 3rd-28th August (not 15th).

Deadline Fringe Previews

GLOBAL sensation Vir Das comes to Edinburgh with his new world tour Wanted.

Recently Emmy-nominated for Best Comedy for his Netflix special, For India, you don’t want to miss his performance at this year’s Fringe festival.

Vir’s show is about freedom, and a journey that takes you across the world in a new perspective.

Vir is unafraid to speak the truth, with his satirical “Two Indias” monologue, which went viral, earning him praise from around the globe.

Promotional image of our latest Edinburgh Fringe preview, Vir Das, who performs Wanted.
Vir Das currently has five Netflix specials – one of which gained him an Emmy nomination. (C) Petra Bosanska

It highlighted that India is a country of divisions and contradictions. He challenges difficult social issues with such expression and craftmanship.

He has been hailed by Variety as one of the “Top ten comics to watch” and received praise from Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who desribed him as “brave and so inspiring”. 

Vir’s comedic talent doesn’t stop at stand-up comedy, as he currently has five Netflix specials, and recently starred in Judd Apatow’s Netflix film, The Bubble.

He starred as Jai Datta in ABC spy dramedy Whisky Cavalier opposite The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohen.

To read more of Deadline News’ dedicated coverage of the Edinburgh Fringe click here.

Previous articleRenovation Unveils New Look Thai Temple
Next articlePREVIEW – Movin’ Melvin Brown – A Man, A Magic, A Music

Related Stories

About

Deadline News
Suite 6, Bonnington Bond,
2 Anderson Place,
Edinburgh
EH6 5NP

Tel: 0131 516 3433

Useful Links

Social