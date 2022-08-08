Cheeky alpacas escape sanctuary to go for dip in Loch Ness

A GROUP of cheeky alpacas had to be rounded up after escaping their sanctuary to go for a dip in Loch Ness.

The herd managed to break free of their pen on multiple occasions last Friday (5 AUG) as the owners of Loch Ness Alpacas in Dores, Inverness, frantically tried to find them.

While some of the group were out on an organised trek with paying animal lovers, other alpacas found a way to join them on the journey.

Later in the day, the mischievous bunch had a nosey round the Balachladaich Bed and Breakfast, situated next to their pen on the banks of Loch Ness.

The water proved too enticing for the alpacas, who sneaked off to the beach again, forcing their owners to herd them up a hill and back home safely.

However, another video shows one of the sneakier alpacas finally being caught today as it enjoyed a cool down in the iconic loch.

With its long, striking neck, passers by would have been excused for thinking they had caught a glimpse of Nessie.

The herd also visited a nearby Bed & Breakfast. (c) Loch Ness Alpacas

Loch Ness Alpacas shared the herd’s antics to Facebook on Friday, picking up hundreds of likes in the process.

Viewers were left in stitches after reading about the alpacas’ escapades.

Melanie Jane said: “Love how mischievous they are.”

Natalie Mcmichan said: “I’d love to wake up to this.”

Tina Rowles said: “That’s it now, you won’t stop them until you find their escape routes.”

Lo Mac said: “And cue the Nessie sightings from the other side of the loch.”

Ryan Mackenzie said: “Closest looking animal to Nessie.”

Alpacas have become increasingly popular animals over recent years, with the UK thought to be the home to over 40,000 of the furry creatures.