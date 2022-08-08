A HEARTWARMING video shows a dad in complete shock after opening a car boot to find his daughter hiding in there as a surprise – almost four years after he last saw her.

Chris Newsham was left in tears after being reunited with his daughter Saxon Newsham outside their family home in Shawclough, Greater Manchester, last week.

Saxon, 23, plotted with her sister Savannah to surprise their dad after returning back to the UK from travelling around Australia for more than three and a half years.

Savannah told 50-year-old Chris she had a problem with her boot and filmed him as he walked outside in his dressing gown to inspect the supposed issue.

The wholesome video then shows Chris sauntering around the grey Mercedes before opening the boot and being left gobsmacked when he sees Saxon smiling away and curled up inside.

Saxon grins up at Chris who is left completely overwhelmed with emotion before he looks back at Savannah and says: “Ohh you d**k.”

With a huge grin across his face, Chris then rushes to embrace Saxon in a tight hug whilst Savannah confesses: “My boot was alright.”

Delighted to see his daughter, Chris looks like he doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Saxon posted the video on TikTok on Tuesday (2 AUG), writing: “Surprising my dad after being in Australia for nearly four years, he thought he was going to fix my sister’s boot.”

Savannah told Chris she was having a problem with her car boot.

The video has now collected more than 886,000 views with over 109,000 likes and 200 comments from social media users who loved the reunion.

One said: “It cracked me up the way you were just lying there staring up.”

Another added: “Awww I love this so much.”

A third wrote: “I can’t imagine not seeing family for four years. I bet you were so looking forward to seeing him.”

A fourth commented: “I’m actually sobbing my heart out.”

A final replied: “You can literally feel how tight the squeeze was.”

Speaking today, Saxon said: “I have been travelling Australia for the past three and a half years and haven’t seen my family due to Covid etc and lots of things have happened whilst I was away.

“So I thought it would be nice to surprise my family.

“I firstly surprised my sister who then helped me surprise my dad.

“We drove near his house, I jumped into the car boot and she said she had an issue with her boot so he came out to have a look at it and that’s when I jumped out.

“It felt so good, it didn’t feel real at first. We just all couldn’t believe I was there after so long.

“It felt like we’d been waiting for the day forever.

“He was really emotional. I think he wasn’t sure how to feel, he kept laughing then starting to cry.”