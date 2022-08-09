TEXAS singer Sharleen Spiteri rescued a puffling bird after it waddled its way to the stage at a Scots festival.

The 54-year-old Say What You Want singer spotted the baby puffling making its way past the crowds at Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick, East Lothian, on Saturday.

Video shows Spiteri standing on stage in the Belhaven Big Top tent saying “Aww, bring him” while a man passes the fluffy bird up to her.

She had momentarily stopped her performance to make sure the puffling was able to escape the crowds safely.

Texas fans can be heard shouting “awww” as Spiteri, from Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, holds onto the animal and brings it up on stage.

While handing it over to one of her crew, she says: “Look at that everybody. Right, can we put it somewhere safe. Alistair’s got it, put it somewhere safe. Oh my god, everybody’s a Texas fan.”

It is unclear how the baby puffling managed to enter the tent which is the main stage at the festival, however it was later released back into the wild.

The video of the puffling making it on stage was posted on Facebook today by Julie Loporto who is also performing at the festival.

Speaking today, reflexologist Julie, 44, who runs the Gospel Choir from North Berwick, said: “The puffling just added to the whole already fantastic night.

“We couldn’t believe a puffling was walking past the stage.

“It was great to hear the next day that the puffling had been returned to the sea.

“The Gospel Choir, North Berwick are performing in the Belhaven Big Top tent on Saturday and we’re hoping for a puffling appearance too.”

Fringe by the Sea shared the video to Facebook today writing: “‘Everybody’s a Texas fan.’

“Sharleen Spiteri, patron saint of pufflings.

“Possibly one of the most unexpected and surreal moments in Fringe by the Sea history as the Texas singer helps in the rescue of a baby puffin that found itself in the Belhaven Big Top during the gig.

“The bird was later released into the wild.”

One viewer, Angela Martin, commented: “Love it.”

Another, Louise Walker, said: “Can’t believe the wee puffling wandered into such a busy place!”

Fringe by the Sea is an annual festival of music, comedy and food that is being held in the seaside town of North Berwick between 5 – 14 August.

Texas has been one of the headline performances of the festival alongside big names such as the Happy Mondays and comedian Frankie Boyle.

Texas is due to continue their 30th anniversary tour of the well-known album Southside which was released in 1989.

The tour was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.