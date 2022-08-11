RATING: 5/5

BASIL Brush is well and truly back in this fun-filled Edinburgh Fringe performance, Basil Brush’s Family Fun Show.

Britain’s national treasure for 60 years, this feisty fox is fun for all the family.

Filled with jokes, songs and even some magic tricks, this show is sure to get everyone laughing.

Celebrating the 60 years of fun, Basil is having a birthday party and the audience are invited.

Joined by Mr Martin and the help of a robotic device, P.A.N.T.S, the furry fox has the whole audience captivated.

The duo get on like a house on fire, with the show keeping a smile on everyone’s face the whole time.

With singalongs and dancing, water pistols, and even eggs, Basil Brush gets the whole audience involved.

Then again, if you were held at hose-point, you would be singing “boom boom Basil” like your life depended on it too.

Packed with fun for all ages (some adult jokes in there too), the iconic fox will bring some fond memories for the mums, dads and even the grandparents.

Be sure to hang around after, to get a picture or selfie with Basil.

After being in the business for 60 years, Basil and his jokes are still fresh and fun.

Come along for a nostalgic trip back to childhood Saturday morning tv, or be introduced to him for the first time with a memorable and hilarious show.

Showing at the Gilded Balloon at 12:30pm from 10th-21st August.

To read more of Deadline News’ dedicated coverage of the Edinburgh Fringe click here.