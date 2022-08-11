REVIEW – LARRY DEAN – FUDNUT

RATING 4/5

MULTI-TIME nominee for the Edinburgh Comedy Award, Larry Dean has returned to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

And you should absolutely add this onto your must-watch list this month.

Having seen Larry previously almost three years ago, I was eager upon going in to see the changes in the rising comedian’s game.

Moving past familiar material highlighting his mouldable face to the striking revelation that he is indeed gay, Larry quickly let any unfamilar audience members know who he was before jumping into the nitty gritty.

Larry Dean careens through his show with a vibrant energy. (C) Matt Crocket.

In that nitty gritty though is a surprisingly heartfelt 55 minute set, with inventive use of callbacks, unorthodox call-forwards, and highlighting perception around jokes to the delight of the Fringe crowd.

Larry careens through his deeply personal stories with the type of vibrant energy he shares with his favourite actor, Tom Hanks, only with less Toy Story and more almost being arrested in Abu Dhabi.

The set breezes by as Larry mixes themes of locality, sexuality, grief, trauma, and farting in the corner Blair Witch style with tremendous effect throughout.

Leaving the set exhausted from laughter, heartbroken from his message, but nonetheless clamouring for more, Larry Dean is essential viewing this Fringe.

You can catch Larry at Monkey Barrel Comedy from August 11th-15th, then again from the 17th-28th at 8:30pm.

