Thursday, August 11, 2022
EntertainmentREVIEW - The Long Lane Theatre Company - Arty's Animagination
EntertainmentFestival FringeReviews
0
32
More by Robyn Bell

REVIEW – The Long Lane Theatre Company – Arty’s Animagination

RATING: 4/5

ARTY’S Animagination from the Long Lane Theatre Company is an amusing and joyous little show, perfect for kids to watch, with 10.30am showings at Roxy Upstairs.

A 10-year-old girl named Arty doesn’t get on with her older sister, Sophie and is feeling a bit down.

She talks to her pet rat Gizmo about how she is feeling, and mentions she wishes she could be a rat, for just one day, because animals are much kinder than human beings sometimes. 

Deadline Fringe reviews

Well, she wakes up to find herself transformed into…a rat!

And not only that, whatever magic is upon her is contagious.

All of her friends and family start to turn into animals and chaos ensues in school. Arty is supposed to present her school project at assembly, but things don’t quite go to plan.  

Full of catchy songs, crazy antics, and a lot of monkeying around, this is the perfect family musical to start the day at the Fringe.

Arty has a fantastic voice and gives a great performance as a troubled kid who wishes that she and her older sister got on better. 

The set is cleverly moved about while the actors are singing and dancing, making it part of the routine.

Some of the actors double up as other characters – dad makes a fantastic Mrs Jeffries.

The story is fun and light-hearted, leaving all of you happy.

A great introduction to musical shows for kids, courtesy of Long Lane Theatre Company.

To read more of Deadline News’ dedicated coverage of the Edinburgh Fringe click here.

Previous articleThe best strategies for weight loss
Next articleGilson Gray attracts top litigator to join Dundee team?

Related Stories

About

Deadline News
Suite 6, Bonnington Bond,
2 Anderson Place,
Edinburgh
EH6 5NP

Tel: 0131 516 3433

Useful Links

Social