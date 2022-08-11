REVIEW – The Long Lane Theatre Company – Arty’s Animagination

RATING: 4/5

ARTY’S Animagination from the Long Lane Theatre Company is an amusing and joyous little show, perfect for kids to watch, with 10.30am showings at Roxy Upstairs.

A 10-year-old girl named Arty doesn’t get on with her older sister, Sophie and is feeling a bit down.

She talks to her pet rat Gizmo about how she is feeling, and mentions she wishes she could be a rat, for just one day, because animals are much kinder than human beings sometimes.

Well, she wakes up to find herself transformed into…a rat!

And not only that, whatever magic is upon her is contagious.

All of her friends and family start to turn into animals and chaos ensues in school. Arty is supposed to present her school project at assembly, but things don’t quite go to plan.

Full of catchy songs, crazy antics, and a lot of monkeying around, this is the perfect family musical to start the day at the Fringe.

Arty has a fantastic voice and gives a great performance as a troubled kid who wishes that she and her older sister got on better.

The set is cleverly moved about while the actors are singing and dancing, making it part of the routine.

Some of the actors double up as other characters – dad makes a fantastic Mrs Jeffries.

The story is fun and light-hearted, leaving all of you happy.

A great introduction to musical shows for kids, courtesy of Long Lane Theatre Company.

