Scots university recruits big Brit business names for new podcast

A SCOTS university has recruited a host of major British business names to their new podcast series to reflect on their successes.

Path for Potential is an eight-part series featuring the names behind some of the country’s most successful entrepreneurial endeavours.

Fearne Cotton, television and radio presenter, and Holly Tucker, founder of the Not on the High Street website, are among the names appearing in the series.

Mark Beaumont is a University of Dundee Entrepreneurial Ambassador, and one of the hosts of the podcast.

They will join the University’s Entrepreneurial Ambassadors, illustrator Johanna Basford OBE and world record-breaking adventurer Mark Beaumont, for the show.

Johanna, a Dundee graduate whose colouring books for adults have sold millions of copies around the world, said she hoped the series would inspire and reassure anyone with dreams of starting their own business.

“We have an incredible line-up of guests on Path for Potential, and our listeners will quickly learn that every person found success in their own way,” she said.

“There are funny stories, interesting insights and an avalanche of hints and tips for our listeners, whether they have designs on starting their own business or just want to learn more about what makes the country’s most successful individuals tick.

“Going alone in the world of business is incredibly daunting, but it’s important to remember that there is not one set route to success.

“It may require long hours, working multiple jobs and rejection along the way, but if you have belief in your concept and talent, then there is no reason why you cannot succeed.”

Recorded over several months, each Path for Potential episode features an in-depth discussion with one of the businesspeople, with Johanna and Mark quizzing their guest on how they got started, survived, and succeeded in the world of enterprise.

“This new podcast series gives a voice and creates a valuable link between students and successful entrepreneurs in all walks of life,” said Mark

“The Path to Potential podcast series hopefully emphasises that behind every successful brand is a person with an idea, no different to anyone listening.

“We have brought together some great guests, each who have their own insights into what it takes to succeed, as well as some brilliants stories along the way.”

Path for Potential is available on all major podcast portals from Friday 12 August.