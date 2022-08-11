The best strategies for weight loss

Although the internet is awash with information about the best ways to lose weight, it would be fair to say that plenty of the content is conflicting.

With that in mind, we have filtered out all the gimmicks and fads to come up with the essential tips you need to follow when embarking on a weight loss program.

Be more active

If you have piled on the pounds, it is highly likely that your physical activity levels are not where they should be. Thankfully, this is easy to fix.

Undertaking exercise every day can help burn off the excess calories you cannot lose through diet alone and also provides plenty of other health benefits.

Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

Eat a healthy breakfast

Breakfast is often called ‘the most important meal of the day’ and there is undoubtedly plenty of merit to this argument.

In simple terms, skipping breakfast will not help you lose weight. You will miss out on essential nutrients and are more likely to snack on bad foods because you are hungry.

Get your ‘five a day’

Fruit and vegetables are low in calories and fat and high in fibre – three essential components for successful weight loss. They also contain plenty of vitamins and minerals.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that we eat a minimum of 400g (five portions) of fruit and veg every day – this is excellent advice!

Take supplements

With the best will in the world, many people still struggle to get the requisite amount of vitamins and minerals solely from their dietary intake.

The pre-workout and supplement research website Pre Workout has a comprehensive set of product reviews, how-tos and advice on using supplements and pre-workouts to fuel everything from the heaviest training program to a long jog in the evening.

Read food labels

Understanding how to read food labels correctly can help you choose healthy dietary options and contribute towards your weight loss goals.

By deciphering the information on the label, you can work out the impact individual foods will have on controlling calories and other dietary elements.

Stay hydrated

Thirst is often confused with hunger. The brain receives messages when the body requires fluid, but this is often misconstrued as being the signal to eat.

By consuming at least 6-8 cups of water per day, you will supress those ‘hunger’ feelings while ensuring that your body stays well hydrated.

Don’t stock junk food

Many people are a sucker for snacks. Chocolate, biscuits, cakes and crisps are loaded with calories and can quickly ruin a weight loss program.

Switch unhealthy snacks out for fruit, oat cakes and unsalted rice cakes to kill your hunger cravings and stick to the plan.

Cut down on alcohol

Consuming alcoholic drinks such as wine and lager can make a significant dent in your daily calorie allowance and contribute to weight gain.

While no one is suggesting you should go teetotal, drinking in moderation is the best way to ensure you limit the impact of alcohol on your weight.

Treat yourself

This may seem counter-productive advice, but it is important to make sure that you do not completely ban the foods you enjoy from your diet.

There is absolutely no reason you cannot enjoy the occasional naughty treat providing you stay within your daily calorie allowance.

Weight loss – the final word

Let’s be honest here, losing weight is not easy. However, by following out handy tips, you will greatly increase your chances of shedding some pounds.

Once you have got down to your target weight, make sure you stick to the same program to ensure you do not ruin all the good work you have done.