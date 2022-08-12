Carer given warning for slapping teen who repeatedly groped her

A CARER has been given a warning after she slapped a teen service user who repeatedly groped her.

Pietra Biasucci Guerrero was working at Camphill School in Aberdeen, which caters for children with additional needs, when the incident happened in April last year.

The senior care worker snapped and slapped the 14-year-old boy in the face after he continued to touch her inappropriately.

Pietra Biasucci Guerrero has been given a 12-month warning.

Ms Biasucci Guerrero, originally from Brazil, was also said to have patted another service user on the bottom as an attempt to encourage them to move.

Both incidents were found to have taken place in the respective service user’s home, where carers are told they must behave professionally.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) decided to issue Ms Biasucci Guerrero with a 12 month warning on her registration on Wednesday following the incidents.

The panel did recognise though that she was put in a “difficult position” and has since apologised to the service user for striking him.

The SSSC said: “You did, on or around 21 April 2021, in relation to service user AA, aged 14 years old, slap AA in the face in response to him touching you inappropriately 2.

“You did, on or around 1 June 2021, pat service user BB on the bottom in an attempt to encourage BB to move.”

They added: “Social service workers have a responsibility not to abuse service users or to place service users at a risk of unnecessary harm.

“Your behaviour, by slapping a service user in the face, amounts to physical abuse of a young person in your care.

“Your behaviour placed that young person at a risk of physical and emotional harm.

“In a separate incident you patted a service user on the bottom when encouraging him to move forwards.

“This behaviour was unprofessional and although it does not appear to have caused any upset to BB, you should not encourage a service user to move in this way.

“Your behaviour at allegation one was a serious instance of you exercising very poor judgement in managing a challenging situation.

“Your behaviour had the potential to place AA at risk of harm, however, it does not appear that you intended to cause harm to AA.

“It is unacceptable to hit a service user under any circumstances, however the context is important when considering your actions. The young person had repeatedly touched you in an inappropriate manner.

“You found yourself in a difficult position and reacted by slapping the service user as an instinctive response to his escalating behaviour but you should have dealt with the behaviour in a more appropriate manner.

“Your behaviour is remediable but your fitness to practise is impaired because of the seriousness of your behaviour, the risk to service users and the effect on public confidence in the profession.”

The panel noted that Ms Biasucci Guerrero showed remorse throughout the investigation, which she was said to have cooperated fully with.

A spokeswoman from Camphill School Aberdeen said: “The safety and wellbeing of the children and young people in our care is our upmost priority. We have stringent recruitment, training, and procedures in place to safeguard them.

“We are unable to comment on individual cases, however, we would like to reassure everyone that should a concern around an individual’s professional conduct be raised, a thorough internal investigation is undertaken and where appropriate we will proactively notify the relevant professional authority.”