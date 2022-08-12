REVIEW – Ed Gamble – Electric

RATING : 4/5

CO-HOST of the award-winning podcast Off-Menu with James Acaster, Ed Gamble has brought his comedy show, Electric, to the Edinburgh Fringe.

The show is an absolute must to watch this month when it comes to comedy.

Focusing on relatable British content by incorporating Covid-19 and budget hotel buffet breakfasts, it feels like Ed has brought the past two years full circle within his show.

Ed jokes about the Covid-19 situation, focusing on the impact it had on his wedding and relationship with his wife and how he resorted to planning her hen do within their home.

Ed covers a variety of quintessential British topics in Electric. (C) Jack Pelling

Audience participation is littered within his set, including asking audience members which country they thought was the sexiest.

Of course, in true Ed Gamble style, his voice impressions and accents went down a treat, especially when it came to a rather bizarre French accent nearer the end of the show.

The performance is side-splittingly funny, relatable and makes for an easy comedy show to follow, through the way Ed laughs along with both the audience and the sheer absurdity of his own jokes.

You can catch Ed’s show, Electric, at the Gordon Aikman Theatre from 8th-14th August at 9pm.

A definite must-see during the Fringe.

