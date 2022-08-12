REVIEW – Milo McCabe – Sigmund Troy’d

RATING: 5/5

CHARACTER comedy can be a tricky art to master, but viral sensation Milo McCabe has invented, and plays perfectly, a brilliant character in Troy Hawke.

And McCabe’s resulting show based around the character – Sigmund Troy’d – is very nearly perfect.

A running numerology joke throughout keeps everything on track, and adds some great continuity to the show.

Beginning by mentally counting the Scrabble value of names of random audience members, and trying to make them add to 33 is risky and it’s hard to believe he pulls it off every show.

Milo Mcabe plays his character Troy Hawke perfectly in Sigmund Troy’d. (C) Steve Ullathorne

Milo continues on with impressive zeal and has the audience in stitches throughout.

A genuinely hilarious show, and an amazing performer with great energy and enthusiasm, McCabe is one I would highly recommend seeing.

He expertly uses audience participation, which he combines with his quick wit to add real depth to his performance.

Further to this, he greets the whole audience at the door with a compliment, just as Troy Hawke is known to do.

Milo uses recordings of phone calls to tell a tale of redemption in which he pursued a pizzeria relentlessly to have a menu item named after a disgruntled Facebook poster who didn’t receive his order.

He even secures a Gucci partnership with aims of launching the first ever designer pizza in the name of justice for the random Facebook user, who unfortunately, didn’t reply to Troy’s triumphant messages.

He satirically lampoons Boris Johnson in a hilarious takedown, along with the new number-based Illuminati – that number being, you guessed it, 33.

Whilst comparing being in the 1% to “constantly being coked up”, he covers a number of different psychological phenomena, including imposter syndrome, helper’s high and displacement, and suggests the daftest cures imaginable.

He does all this with his own, or I should say, Troy Hawke’s, meticulous – if a bit ridiculous – research to back it up.

He maintains the flamboyant 1930s matinée idol character and Scrabble-based investigation throughout.

He tops it all off with some footage of doing what he is known for – greeting people outside high street shops, uninvited.

The creator of the Greeter’s Guild never once fails to get a laugh in a truly daft and fun show, where you really have to be there to understand the ridiculousness on display.

