REVIEW – Night Owl Shows – A Fleetwood Mac Story

RATING: 5/5

WHAT a breath-taking show.

Be prepared to soar through the different eras of Fleetwood Mac as the band cover all of the favourites, guaranteed to get you singing and dancing along.

With bits of band trivia in-between songs, it really is a nostalgic celebration of Fleetwood Mac. For instance, did you know, there has been 18 different line-ups of the band?

Fleetwood Mac was founded in 1966 and continue to appeal to young and old, with their album Rumours set firmly as one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

The Fleetwood Mac Story takes you on a journey through the band’s history. (C) Night Owl Shows

The auditorium was packed with not a single seat left. Every song performed gave chills as they did each rendition justice.

Expect to hear heartfelt covers of Rhiannon, Go Your Own Way, The Chain, Don’t Stop, among others.

Each band member gives an outstanding performance.

Hannah Richards on main vocals, Maia Elsey on vocals, Alex Beharrell on guitars and vocals, Harry Whitty on keyboard, James Morgan on Drums, Noah Nelson on Bass and Roberto Picazo on lead guitar.

The company, Night Owl Shows, is led by producer and performer, Dan Clews.

They have 11 shows on at the Fringe this year, all consistently playing to full houses, and for good reason too.

The entire tribute genre is seen in a whole new light here, A Fleetwood Mac Story is a show that you will want to go back for a second time. An absolute must-see show.

