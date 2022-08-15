A STUNNING five-bedroom home with its very own indoor squash court in the basement is on the market for £1.95m.

The four-storey property in Brighton, East Sussex, would be perfect for fitness enthusiasts who would only have to walk downstairs for a game of squash before relaxing in the Swedish sauna.

External images appear as though the home is split across two floors.

The property comes with its own squash court. Credit: Mishons

However, the property is somewhat deceiving as inside there is a spiral staircase leading to a further two levels to enjoy.

Across those floors boasts the sauna, home gym, double-heighted squash court with viewing gallery, as well as a games room to keep every family member entertained.

Aside from the unique extras, the stunning property includes a large living area, kitchen with island and a large dining room.

Buyers will be able to sit out on one of several balconies around the property and enjoy views across Brighton.

Estate agents Mishons reduced the price of the property down from £2.25m to offers over £1.95m two weeks ago.

Describing the property, they said: “Full of character inside and out, with breath-taking vistas over the City and South Downs, this is a truly magnificent ‘forever home’.

“The house is somewhat deceptive from the exterior; it implies the property is arranged over two floors, however as soon as you step inside, you are immediately struck by its overall internal space, particularly as you descend the spiral staircase the two further levels, ‘below deck’.

The home comes with an indoor sauna and shower. Credit: Mishons

“The entrance hallway draws you in with its far reaching views that are captured from both the kitchen and living room.

“Leading downstairs, this is where the house gets really exciting.

“As you arrive at the bottom of the first staircase, there is a gallery with a window which looks into your ‘official’ size indoor squash court! From here a passageway also leads you out to the garden with an additional W.C. Leading down another set of stairs is a Swedish sauna, a home gym area and the entrance to the squash court itself.”

House-browsers were quick to comment on the rare addition of the squash court to the property.

One wrote: “I’d imagine that it makes quite a racquet at night.”

Another said: “A squash court and a sauna – my husband’s actual dream house.”

A third added: “They squashed that in there.”