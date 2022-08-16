HOME-HUNTERS have been left baffled by an extremely cluttered £340 month bedsit property – where tenants would have to share a room with a housemate and two cats.

The flat in Dublin, Ireland was advertised for €100 per week last month with the listing noting that successful applicants will have to look after the cats whilst the existing housemate is away.

The flat has no WiFi but the existing tenant has offered to complete the successful applicants washing in return for a small fee and also boasts to be “gay friendly“.

The two beds in the property lie within touching distance from each other whilst at least five boxes of cat food and one huge tub of protein are stored on the floor of the bathroom next to the toilet.

The room is littered with a collection of boxes, bags and books strewn all around the two beds.

The occupant, who is a self proclaimed “collector” also has mounds of clutter covering all of the kitchen counters, including a stack of seven boxes of tea.

The roommate shared the listing online last month writing: “I have been living in Dublin for 15 years and I am a very honest person living in a flat.

“I have an extra bed in the bedsit that I live in but this is not a private room and I am looking for someone to share with me.

“You will have to live with me and my cats Molly and Black Velvet.

“I am a collector and I like to collect many things such as books, stamps and coins.

“I am looking for someone with similar interests.

“The flat is in a good location near to the centre however anybody who rents with me will need to understand that there are two cats living here.

“If you do not like cats then this is not suitable for you.

“I am gay friendly and I am looking for somebody on a week to week basis for 100 euros per week or per month 400 euros.

“You can move out anytime, there is no Wi-Fi but there is a washing machine available and I can do your washing each week for a small fee if you want.

“If I go away you will be expected to look after the cats.

“Text or call after 6pm daily, students preferred.”

Social media users have been left baffled by the unique listing which has now seemingly been deleted.

One said: “The very sad reality is there will be people desperate enough to want to take him up on his offer.”

Another wrote: “The fact that he said he was friendly twice is a giant red flag.”

A third added: “His phone is probably ringing off the hook.”

Another commented: “It’s the cats I feel sorry for, I’m lost for words with this one.”

In the final quarter of 2021, the average rent for new tenancies in Dublin was £1667 per month.