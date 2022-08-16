REVIEW – F-Bomb Theatre – The Beatles Were A Boyband

RATING: 5/5

LED by striking performances, a stylish minimalism and an important discussion, The Beatles Were A Boyband is THE triumph of the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Challenging everyday sexism as it grows closer and closer to home, The Beatles Were A Boyband discusses how women deal with the horrific ordeals that are tragically ever-present.

The Beatles Were A Boyband challenges mysogony in its debut fringe run. (C) Rachel O’Regan

Luring you into the play with its sitcom-style relaxation, circling around casual conversation about sugar daddies, McDonald’s, feet pics, Twilight and Love Island, the show’s palatable nature is often disrupted by the reality of those everyday horrors.

The war on violence against women starts a civil war within the flat of three close friends, who all have differing reactions to the news of a local woman’s murder.

Government and police ignorance, toxic #notallmen online threats, and their own personal differences threaten to tear apart Violet, Daisy, and Heather as they all seek change to everyday danger for women.

Without losing sight of the issue at hand, the show remains hilarious and engrossing, with razor sharp writing and direction pulling you to the edge of your seat throughout.

At the centre though is a message of togetherness in the face of overwhelming adversity, and as the show description calls it, an ’urgent and unapologetically feminine response to misogyny’.

Wonderfully performed and directed in a way that will make you laugh, cry, and most importantly, think in equal measure, ’The Beatles Were A Boyband’ is THE triumph of the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

