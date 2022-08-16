REVIEW – Shit-faced Shakespeare – Macbeth

RATING: 5/5

WHAT happens when you combine a classic Shakespearean tale and a Moretti-loving actor?

Well, a lot of things – most of which I never expected to see in a classic Shakespeare tragedy.

The whole idea is very simple – pick a very tragic Shakespeare play and get one of five classically-trained actors to get dizzyingly drunk before 10pm.

Then put them on stage with other totally sober actors and see what happens.

Shit-faced Shakespear Macbeth.

This is definitely the only Macbeth production that didn’t make me fall asleep – instead, I wanted more and more.

This year at the Fringe, we get to see a Shit-faced Shakespeare production of Macbeth – a tragic play about an ambitious, power-seeking husband and wife, a couple of weird sisters – and Macduff’s collection of Barbie dolls.

When the wise words of Shakespeare are not enough, add a main character – Malcolm (played by Matthew Seager) – five cans of Italian-style booze, Birra Moretti, and one bottle of sparkling rosé to the mix.

Whilst performing an hour-long “Shakespeare for Dummies” version of Macbeth, the troupe must deal with one member of the cast forgetting lines, changing lines and offering lines.

It’s very obvious who it is from the start (a flag dance and a drunk actor don’t mix that well, or maybe they do?).

Another keen-eyed observation is that Macbeth is quite clearly hungover.

Throughout the famous tragedy, you get to hear a witch’s prophecy in the form of the song Barbie Girl, discover that the castle’s water has been spiked with Viagra and that Malcolm has a big crush on Macbeth (Rev. Lewis Ironside).

Definitely not the Shakespeare that was taught in school.

Expecting the risk of becoming a production of a drunk actor not able to hold themselves together and everyone around them being the designated driver, Shit-faced Shakespeare is not that at all.

The unpredictability, the humour and the clear observation that the sober actors are having just as much fun as the shit-faced one is what makes the show brilliant.

The actors are quick to pick up jokes and make sure the audience doesn’t want to miss a second of the tragedy that is Macbeth.

I must warn you – this show is not for introverts whose biggest fear of audience participation is a possibility.

You might be asked to either kill a small child or hold the spew bucket throughout the show.

I do realise that the show can never be the same. Two drunk nights are never the same, right?

However, on Monday night, Prince Malcolm couldn’t have been more perfectly shit-faced.

While the whole production is chaos, it is absolutely five-star-worthy chaos, for how well it is controlled and how it entertains every member of the audience.

The only danger of seeing Shit-faced Shakespeare is going home, pouring yourself a big glass of red wine and attempting to read Macbeth.

Pick your battles wisely.

