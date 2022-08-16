REVIEW – The Thinking Drinkers – Pub Quiz

RATING: 4/5

The Thinking Drinkers Pub Quiz is exactly what it says on the tin, a massive pub quiz.

They provide the booze and remind us throughout of their motto: “Drink less, drink better”.

And any audience certainly couldn’t ask for better quizmasters.

The dynamic duo bring energy and enthusiasm to their show which comes packed with skits, jokes, costumes, audience interaction, and further to all this, you learn a hell of a lot about the alcohol they graciously provide.

The Thinking Drinkers return this year for their 10th anniversary at the fringe. (C) The Thinking Drinkers

The Thinking Drinkers provide all the answers to their quiz throughout the course of the show, and after each segment the audience is given time to write their answers down.

Aside from the answering their questions, a primary aim of the duo is to educate the audience with a huge number of alcohol-related fun facts.

Winners are given a prize via email after the show – unfortunately I have no idea what this prize is, as my quizzing efforts fell by the wayside.

Special prizes are given out throughout the show as well, in the form of the pair’s award winning book, The Thinking Drinkers Almanac.

The duo are regulars at the Fringe, with this year marking their show’s 10th anniversary.

This anniversary is being celebrated with their attempt of claiming the Guinness World Record for the longest-running, most-attended, touring pub quiz.

In their words, the record is much like “Sean Connery’s brother’s daughter – a little niche”.

They take us on a comedic tour of alcohol through history with each drink accompanying a different round of the quiz.

Bourbon for the Western-themed music round, gin for the Victorian-themed word round, beer for the natural world, rum for the geography and whisky for the movie round.

Without a doubt, it’s one of the best pub quizzes I’ve attended and certainly one of the better Fringe shows out there this year.

Tom Sandham, one half of the duo, said: “Some people reckon that drink can decrease the number of brain cells, but our Pub Quiz is sure to perk up your prefrontal cortex and increase them…probably.”

It’s hard not to agree with this.

I came away from the show with a buzz from the booze, feeling as though I had learned a lot and had a good laugh while doing it.

I highly recommend the Pub Quiz for a fun-filled night of brilliant booze and equally enlightening education.

To read more of Deadline News’ dedicated coverage of the Edinburgh Fringe click here.