What To Wear To A Day At The Horse Races This Summer

We can’t think of a better reason to get dressed up and have a drink or two than going for a day at the races – it’s the perfect excuse to get suited up and have some fun with a small or large group of friends over the summer.

While going to the races is all about watching exhilarating horse races live and trying your luck on winning some cash, the dress code will be one of the staples of what makes it such a great day out for you and your mates. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you figure out what to wear for a day at the races this summer.

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

What is the standard dress code?

Racegoers are encouraged to wear smart attire such as suits for men and dresses for women on race day – the majority of visitors choose to dress up smartly on race day, especially on popular event days like Ladies day or horse racing at Newbury Racecourse. Smart denim jeans and smart shorts like chino shorts are deemed acceptable attire for a race day.

What should a lady wear?

You will undoubtedly want to feel and look your best during a day at the races in the summer. Because of this, elegant and appealing dresses are a great choice that many women choose to wear at summer horse racing events. Even though the sun can be wonderful and warm, if you don’t dress appropriately, it can ruin your racing day.

You can opt for any colour since no colour is unacceptable; however, brighter and vibrant colours are a spectacular choice for summer since there is a more elegant and happy atmosphere.

If you are in a group, why not all go for a different coloured dress each and stand out from the crowd? Black and darker colours are not as popular since darker colours have a reputation of absorbing more heat – even though that isn’t necessarily the case in reality – and they don’t stand out as much on a vibrant summer’s day.

Keep in mind that comfortability is a huge factor and it’s important that you feel comfortable in your dress on the day of the event.

Women’s Footwear

Since you will spend the majority of the day on your feet and might do a fair bit of walking around, finding the right footwear may be quite challenging. Heels are a good look but wedge heels are the ideal footwear choice, since they are comfy to wear and go well with the summer theme thanks to the sandal-style heel.

Men’s race day outfits

This may seem easy – suits are the only appropriate choice, right? Well, while that’s true in some circumstances, suits can be too hot and heavy in the summer heat.

Definitely stick with the suit trousers, but try ditching the blazer and wear just a shirt instead. Unless you feel a tie is essential, ditch the tie as well and undo your top shirt buttons to create a smart summer look. Again, a lighter shirt like white or light blue might be more of a summery look.