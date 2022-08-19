ALASTAIR CAMPBELL has been praised by football fans after performing a heartfelt rendition of a well known anthem on his bagpipes.

The former spin doctor who worked with Tony Blair shared his performance of The Dubliners 1983 song ‘The Fields of Athenry’ on the traditional Scottish instrument yesterday (WED).

The 65-year-old learned the much-loved Celtic anthem after getting the song stuck in his head at a wedding.

A video shows the Scot standing in a small room in his home where he is holding a set of blue bagpipes with red tassels.

Explaining the new addition to his repertoire he says: “Many months ago, at Fiona’s niece Maud’s wedding, Maud who is a great singer sang this tune, this song.

“Since then I’ve had the longest lasting ear worm so I’ve decided instead of just humming it all day and driving Fiona mad, I’m driving her even more mad now because I’ve learnt it on the bagpipes.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter then blows up the bag before seemingly flawlessly executing his new tune.

The renowned podcast host shared the video to his 876,000 Twitter followers yesterday (WED) writing: “Calling all [email protected]? and [email protected] fans, if you need accompaniment next time I have turned my worst ever case of ear worm into a new rendition of Fields of Athenry – with thanks to [email protected]

? for the inspiration.

“Maud you should post your version!”

The video has now collected over 160,000 views with more than 2,400 likes and 200 comments from users who were quick to compliment Campbell.

One said: “Fair play Alastair, you’ve made a lot of people smile today with that and I hope one of our Bhoys send you a couple of tickets for a game.”

Another added: “Get yourself up to Paradise and play it.”

A third wrote: “Alastair, you have just moved me to tears, my much-missed late Dad’s favourite tune, and your version is wonderful. Thank you.”

The former spin doctor played the tune perfectly on his bagpipes. Credit: Twitter/Alastair Campbell

A fourth stated: “This is brilliant. You are brilliant. YNWA.”

Another commented: “That was really good – I am impressed.

“I contemplated recording an accompaniment for you but you need to tap your foot a bit more at the ends of phrases.

“It was a lovely listen.”

A final user wrote: “Pretty decent piping skills there mate.”

Overwhelmed by the response Campbell tweeted again this morning (THUR) writing: “Thanks for all the nice comments, and also the history lessons between this song and the different interpretations by different sports organisations.”

The song Fields of Athenry was penned by Irish band The Dubliners in 1983 and tells the story of a man taken away on a prison ship after stealing crops.

The piece has long been affiliated with Celtic Football Club due the organisation’s strong Irish roots.

Liverpool Football Club are also known to sing their own version of the song, “The Fields of Anfield Road”.