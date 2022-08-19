REVIEW – Ibeyi – Spell 31

RATING: 5/5

EDINBURGH Festival has welcomed a true feast for the eyes and ears in Ibeyi and their show, Spell 31.

The duo’s name comes from a deity in the West African Yoruba culture, represented by a pair of twins. Ibeyi is the orisha – or spirit – that is the tangible image of ultimate connection and harmony.

This idea of connection and harmony was truly felt throughout the runtime thanks to the sister’s unquestionable bond on the night.

The ensemble and scenography were simple, a screen on the back projecting a show behind the show and two red-lighted cuboids that harboured Ismael Nobour on the drums and Nicholas Vella on the piano and keyboard.

Lisa-Kainde and Naomi Díaz are two French-Cuban sisters that have been doing music from a very young age. Daughters of the prestigious percussionist Miguel “Anga” Díaz, they have become worthy heirs of the most genuine contemporary afro-cuban music.

Ibeyi truly cast a spell in Leith Theatre with their appearance at this year’s Edinburgh Festival. (C) Jessy Earl

Their songs talk about love, family, femininity and healing spirituality, and the bond is beyond genetics. The pair’s synchronisation on stage is pure magic.

The majority of the songs performed belonged to their new album, Spell 31. This latest delivery sails smoothly between the electronic neo-soul, gospel and hip-hop genres, smartly seasoned with afro-cuban rhythms.

The night’s only downside would have to be the show’s lights, which were at times, too bright and distracting.

The show is conceived to appeal to that primal part of us that does not need any language but music.

And the show does exactly this, delivering on this promise in spades.

It was hard to choose a highlight, as every song was delivered with the same enticing energy, which was reciprocated by the audience, that danced and sang without pausing throughout the 20 songs performed in English, Spanish, French and Yoruba.

My personal favorite has to be the rendition of the song Oyá from their first album. The vocals were out of this world and the batás drums at the hands of Naomi were the perfect homage for the goddess of the graveyards.

Ibeyi have collaborated with artists such as Mala Rodriguez and Residente Calle 13, and were featured on Beyonce’s Lemonade visual album, where they shared space with other recognised afro-descendant women including Serena Williams and Zendaya.

Yesterday at 8pm in Leith Theatre, a spell was cast and left the audience wanting more of this magical duo.

This show is part of the program that the Edinburgh International Festival is offering this August.

To read more of Deadline News’ dedicated coverage of the Edinburgh Fringe click here.