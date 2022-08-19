Shocking video shows DPD driver destroying couple’s garden lights

A SHOCKING video shows a dopey DPD driver destroying a pair of garden lights by driving directly into them in his van.

The blundering delivery man crashed into the set of £100 lights in Jon and Amy Meah’s garden in Newport, South Wales on Wednesday.

The video shows the DPD driver sharply turn onto the couple’s driveway, who were expecting a parcel from the courier.

At considerable pace, the man attempts to pull up at the side of the house, which is shown to have a pristine and maintained garden.

However, the dopey driver doesn’t take the length of his vehicle into consideration and takes the corner too tightly and smashes into the cylindrical lights standing at the top of the garden.

The impact of the crash folds the lights into a near-45 degree angle, with the man in the passenger side sticking his head out the window to assess the damage.

The driver then hops out of the van and walks around the bonnet before trying to lever the lamps back into place.

Upon realising what had happened, 34-year-old Amy, who operates a hair salon from home, challenged the driver on his recklessness, to which he replied: “Sorry, love.

“It’s alright I’ll fix it now.”

The pair continue in a heated conversation while the man unsuccessfully attempts to stand the lights back up, with one left flat on the ground.

The man does apologise for his actions, though the couple claim he found the incident funny and blamed it on the fact he hadn’t driven a van before.

Speaking today, 38-year-old Jon said: “My wife was told she would be contacted by senior management today as well as myself being told I would be contacted today

“They are a nightmare to get hold of and from the video you can see the guy thought it was funny.

“They were about £50 each but the garden cost £5000, including cementing those lights in. Now I have to buy new lights and pay for someone to dig it out and cement them back in.”

The lights were bent to a near-45 degree angle.

“The driver was very passive aggressive to my wife and thought it was funny.

“The driver then also tried to explain that he hasn’t driven a van before and that my wife should be upset as he will not earn any money that day, as well as lose his job.”

Project manager Jon, 38, took to Twitter on Wednesday to notify DPD of the crash, writing: “A DPD driver has knocked over and broken the lights at the front of our house.

“How do I go about getting this resolved? I have the incident on camera I’m happy to share.”

A spokesperson for DPD said: “We were very sorry indeed to see the damage caused by our driver and the response, which falls a long way short of the behaviour we expect from our people.

“The local depot is carrying out a full investigation and we are already in contact with the customer to make good and repair the damage.’