Perceptive Communicators has added to its portfolio of innovative biotechnology clients after being appointed by MiAlgae to deliver strategic public relations and social media support.

The award-winning Glasgow-based communications consultancy, which specialises in the science, technology and built environment sectors, will work with MiAlgae’s senior team as it continues its exciting growth journey.

Established in 2016, MiAlgae has created a solution to producing a sustainable source of Omega-3 for animal and human consumption. Championing the circular economy, the company has developed a biotechnology platform which uses coproducts from the food and drink industry as a feedstock to grow microalgae rich in Omega-3 oils.

Julie Moulsdale (Image supplied with release by Perceptive Communicators)

Welcoming the appointment, Julie Moulsdale, managing director at Perceptive Communicators, said: “MiAlgae is a game changer in biotechnology and the circular economy. Douglas and the team at MiAlgae have recognised a global issue and, most importantly, created an innovative solution. We are excited to help MiAlgae raise its profile on an international stage and use our expertise to position the company as a key player in the global biotech arena.

“Our focus is on clients who are transforming futures and MiAlgae are doing just that. We are pleased to have been appointed to MiAlgae having worked with one of their senior team previously.”

Douglas Martin, managing director at MiAlgae, said: “We have ambitious growth plans and are pleased to have Perceptive on board as our communications advisers. We had heard great things about Perceptive having specialist knowledge and being very well connected as one of our directors had worked with them before. The team really do know their stuff and have a great network. Importantly Perceptive also shares our values and we chose them specifically for their experience and knowledge of the biotechnology sector.

“It’s an exciting time for MiAlgae as we work towards some key milestones this year. We’re looking forward to working closely with the team at Perceptive and delivering some great results.”

As part of its work to raise awareness and champion Scotland’s bioeconomy, Perceptive Communicators is also working with the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) on delivering Scotland’s first Bioeconomy Week in October 2022.

The bioeconomy is an economy where the basic building blocks for materials, chemicals, and energy are derived from renewable biological resources. The five-day event will be the first of its kind in the UK and will showcase Scotland as a place where entrepreneurs can take biotech ideas from conception to launch, an education destination for those seeking to study and find work in the sector, and a chemical sciences research base which is consistently ranked within the top three in the world.