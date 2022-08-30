A TRAIN passenger was left baffled after discovering what appears to be a “12oz” steak glued on to a carriage’s window.

Mark Lloyd, was boarding the train at Grove Park, south-east London earlier this month when he turned to see the giant chunk of beef plastered onto the outside of a window in Coach A.

The 43 year-old was flabbergasted to watch the meat cling to the window for a staggering 25 minutes whilst he travelled to Victoria Station.

A bizarre image shows the slab of meat, which appears to be at least six inches long, draped down the side of a large window.

Mark was shocked to see this rare view! (C) Mark Lloyd

Inside the carriage IT production operative Mark is pointing to the misplaced delicacy with a shocked expression across his face.

Another image shows the red meat from inside the carriage where it is draped down the exterior of the window with its flesh spread out flat over the clear glass.

Mark, from west London, shared the images to Facebook earlier this month writing: “There is a steak attached to my train this evening in Grove Park.”

The post now collected more than 1,500 likes, more than 200 comments and 100 shares from social media users who joked in their replies.

Neil Upton said: “You need a lot longer journey to cook the perfect steak on the outside of a train window.

“Try London to Newcastle next time. Flip sides around the Midlands.”

James Slatter commented: “Mother f*g steaks on a train.”

Alan Trekheadfred Hutton said: “Someone’s steaked a claim.”

The beefy view from the inside of the train. (C) Mark Lloyd

Dan Dodd said: “Must be meating someone.”

Pip Holden commented: “Well tenderised by the g-forces.”

Matin Grainger said: “That’ll be the new budget buffet service they’re running on southeastern – order at New Cross, and they throw it through the opening windows between Grove Park and Elmstead Woods.”

Speaking today, Mark said: “My partner was seeing me off home as usual on a Sunday evening and when the train arrived I was literally like, ‘wtf is that?’

“Of course I had to sit right by it for a photo. It stayed there the whole journey to Victoria Station. I assume it had been there for some time before I got on as well.

“”It looked quite big, probably 10 or 12oz I think.

“It was a Sunday evening so there were maybe a handful of other passengers.

“I didn’t catch what their reactions were, or if they saw it, but I did notice a few stares at stations along the journey.”