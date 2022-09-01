A WHOLESOME video shows a Scots grandad getting a big surprise when he opened his front door to see his newborn grandson for the first time.

Larissa Bell filmed the moment her father-in-law William McCann met baby Luca in Glasgow last week just hours after he was born.

The video shows 69-year-old William opening up his front door as he lays his eyes on little Luca who he wasn’t even aware had been born yet.

Gobsmacked William can be heard repeatedly saying: “What are you doing?

“What are you doing?”

To which 25-year-old Larissa replies: “Hi granda.”

William then eagerly walks towards the newborn to hold him in his arms while still repeating: “What are you doing man?”

William then looks down at his Luka, his first grandson, and adoringly says: “Hiya.”

Larissa posted the video on TikTok yesterday, writing: “Not telling anyone your section date then surprising grandpa straight from the hospital.

“The purest reaction.”

The video has now collected over 2.1 million views and more than 97,000 likes.

Hundreds of viewers commented on the clip after loving William’s reaction.

One said: “He looks so confused and at the same time he’s like ‘g me my grandson’.”

Another wrote: “He’s acting as if he never knew you were pregnant.”

The Scots grandad was left almost speechless by the amazing surprise.

A third replied: “He looks like he is about to close the door on you with the baby in his hand, haha so cute.”

A fourth added: “This is granda’s baby now, you’re not getting him back!”

A fifth commented: “He’s like give me that bairn now.”

Speaking today, Larissa said: “Luca was born on the 23rd of August in Wishaw General Hospital and we did the surprise on the way home from the hospital on the 24th.

“[William] was in complete and utter shock and confusion.

“It was such an overwhelming mix of excitement, love and happiness to surprise him with his first ever grandson.

“After he was over the initial shock and actually realised what was happening he was so happy.”