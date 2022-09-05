MARKS and Spencer has been slammed for importing potatoes from Israel and ‘not supporting British farmers’.

Nick Harrold, a farmer from Norfolk, criticised the retail giant yesterday after spotting some of their Maris Piper Potatoes have come from over 3,000 miles away.

The 37-year-old took to social media to tag the retailer in a snap of the potatoes while asking:” What’s wrong with British Piper?”

He explained how farmers in the UK are struggling at the moment and accused them of being behind on their contracts.

The post was met with support from hundreds of social media users, with some pointing out how flying crops across the world has negative impacts on the environment.

Nick, the second generation of family run farming business E.F.Harrold, wrote: “What’s wrong with British Piper @marksandspencer???

“Potato farmers are struggling for movement, you are struggling for movement, you are behind on contracts, and you are importing products from the other side of the world. Thank you!!!.”

The post attracted over 900 likes, more than 200 retweets and dozens of comments from Twitter users.

Christine Williams said: “Never ceases to amaze me. Time for greengrocers to make a comeback.

“Where we can buy just the amount we need, less waste and people who live alone can buy fresh.

“We can also buy more locally and cut down on all that climate changing carbon waste.

“Bring back our high street.”

Emyr Lyn said: “Absolutely awful!

“How are these brought in air freight? #foodmiles

“And all this ‘talk’ about becoming ‘net zero.”

Donald Macleod said: “This is not just a Maris Piper…..its an M&S Maris Piper….its an Israeli potato…more carbon footprint than the litre of milk they are bashing UK farmers about.

“Not that I’m saying they are two faced…just more faces than a town hall clock.”

Ray Pipe said: “Shame on you M&S #supportbritishfarmers.”

However, Karen Smith said: “Farmers struggling this summer, with heat, to grow, pick sufficient produce of quality for all shops.

“Yes, there is some produce from British growers but not enough to provide quantities usually supplied.

“Need to import to make up difference. Whatever the supermarket.”

And William Burgess said: “To be fair they would have been contracted 12 months ago.”

E.F.Harrold Ltd is a family run agri-business that has been established for well over 50 years and grows a range of crops including potatoes, wheat and beans.

As a result of Brexit, the British agricultural industry has hit an all time low due to increased labour shortages and rising production costs.

Because of this, supermarkets such as Marks and Spencer have begun to import more produce internationally, usually at a much lower cost.

Local farmers have spoken out about how much they are struggling to make ends meet, with some facing possible bankruptcy.

Marks and Spencer state on their website that 80% of their produce is from the UK.