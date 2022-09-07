Home builder supports Scots economy with contracts to local businesses

SCOTS local businesses are benefitting from contract awards related to a home builders’ latest development in Fife.

Cala Homes has underlined its commitment to commissioning local services with a number of service providers engaged on the Inchcolm Green development in the Fife village of Aberdour.

Situated just off Aberdour Main Street, Cala is delivering 63 four and five bedroom detached family homes and 21 affordable properties.

Lochgelly-based Realm Construction, part of the Purvis Group, has been contracted to take on all aspects of civil engineering and groundworks on site, from project inception to completion.

(L-R) Dale Lamont (Inchcolm Green Senior Site Manager), Scott Adamson (Adamson Doors) and Thomas Morgan (Realm Construction).

Realm is responsible for carrying out earthworks, drainage, roads, substructures, and hard landscaping including mono-blocking, kerbs and road improvement works.

Scot Tile Contracts Ltd will see three Fife-based tradesmenwork on ceramic tiling of every bathroom and kitchen in development.

Doors for each of the 84 propertieshave been supplied by Glenrothes supplier Adamson Doors, while the roughcasting of each building has been carried out by PKS Roofs and Walls of Kinross.

Dale Lamont, Senior Site Manager at Cala, said: “The quality of the construction trade suppliers we work with is paramount to each project we are involved in, but an important element is that we also try to engage with local businesses wherever possible.

“On the Inchcolm Green development we are fortunate to have been able to call on a range of Fife-based first class highly-skilled sub-contractors who meet our high standards, and in doing so we are supporting the local economy and helping support local jobs.

“Future home owners at Inchcolm Green will be assured of taking possession of properties synonymous with the Cala brand and in the knowledge that we have reduced our carbon footprint by commissioning local businesses on our doorstep.”

Thomas Morgan, Construction Manager at Realm Construction Ltd, said: “This is the first project we have worked on with Cala Homes (East), and we are hoping this will be the start of a long and successful relationship.

“Our project team have been on site since January and have met a number of challenging milestones already, but we have found working with Cala has been a breath of fresh air, it has been a very rewarding and collaborative partnership thus far.

“All of our tradesmen are from Fife and they have all expressed their delight and pride in working on the Inchcolm Green project.”

Colin Patrick, Director at Scot Tile Contracts Ltd, said: “We had our first contract with Cala when we established 30 years ago, and they have remained a fantastic partner ever since.

“This will be the first development Cala has built in Fife for more than 15 years, so naturally we are delighted to be working with them on this project.”

Family-run Adamson Sliding Doors is working with Cala Homes for the first time.

Managing Director of the firm, Scott Adamson, said: “This was a local site that we were extremely keen on securing, and so landing the contract was a fantastic achievement for us as we look to expand.

“Family is at the heart of this business and Cala understood that. They have been extremely easy to work with as we plan for commencing work on the development in September.”

The creation of 21 affordable homes, including two-bedroom cottage flats and three-bedroom terraced homes, is hoped to help ease a housing shortfall in the area.