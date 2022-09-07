Scotmid seeks next top Scots food and drink product for national listing

CONVENIENCE retailer Scotmid has teamed up with a Scots industry body to give local producers the chance to win one of five promotional listings across its stores.

The retailer has teamed up with Scotland Food & Drink for a second year as the competition follows on the back of last year’s success.

The competition is open to all Scottish food and drink suppliers across different product categories, demonstrating Scotmid’s continued commitment to Scottish sourcing.

Applications are now open, and the shortlisted products will be reviewed by an expert judging panel.

Kirsty Carnegy (L), Head of Local Sourcing at Scotmid, praised the “fantastic range of suppliers across the country”.

The announcement comes during the Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight, an annual celebration of Scottish produce embraced by retailers, suppliers and hospitality businesses across the country.

Now in its 13th year, the 2022 Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight campaign is celebrating Scotland’s Stories to Savour from across the country.

Kirsty Carnegy, Head of Local Sourcing at Scotmid, said: “Local sourcing is extremely important to our business, and we are honoured to work with a fantastic range of suppliers across the country.

“Scotland truly has some of the best food and drink in the world and the calibre of local producers is continuing to grow year on year.

“We are always looking for ways to increase our Scottish offer, whether it be national listings or hyperlocal products.

“We are delighted to once again be celebrating Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight with the launch of the Scotmid Scottish Favourites competition, which allows us to build our portfolio with new and innovative products and producers.”

The five winning products will be rewarded with a promotional slot for a three-week period in Scotmid stores during 2023 trading.

Helen Wallace, UK Market Development Manager at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “We are thrilled to be working alongside Scotmid to deliver this project and further develop our reputation as a land of food and drink.

“It is so important for producers to have access to retail opportunities to grow their business and, in turn, the sector.

“Scotmid has built a brilliant reputation for championing the importance of developing and nurturing relationships and opportunities like this are important to allow a foot in the door for smaller producers.”

Applications for producers are open now and close for entries on Monday, 3rd October.