Glasgow vs London: Which Is the Best Business Location?

Compared to all other UK cities, London is simply enormous. It has a much larger population than Glasgow. They are both great places to live, but they do have some differences. However, it is usually preferable to comprehend the distinctions between these two cities when it comes to business.

What’s it like to do business in London?

London offers a host of benefits to the business class. As a result, firms are able to develop and prosper. Let’s go through these benefits.

Photo by Ruthson Zimmerman on Unsplash

Skilled workforce – You have access to a vast pool of prospective employees in London. There are numerous universities in London that produce graduates of outstanding calibre. Because of the workforce’s diversity, you have the opportunity to choose the right people and resources for your job. Additionally, there are a tonne of freelancers who will work hard to establish themselves and expand your firm.

Customer reach – A large client base is available in London, which is home to 9,541,000 people. With its advantageous location near Europe and on the other side of America, you can quickly expand in these popular areas.

Time Zone – London’s time zone enables its working day to overlap with that of many other cities, including New York, Frankfurt, Singapore, and Hong Kong, to mention a few. Communication with foreign nations is therefore made simple.

Transport connectivity – Any economy needs transportation. It makes it easier for businesses to trade there and allows them to prosper. London has a wide variety of transportation options. Buses, trams, taxis, the underground rail system (the tube), and local trains are just a few of the many options available. Furthermore, everyone can use these kinds of transportation. They link this megacity with every region of the nation.

Work is not the only aspect of life. One also needs some rest. London has in store some marvellous places for recreation.

Night life- The city is well known for its upscale clubs, cool nightlife, and fun live music. There are many options for nightlife in London, including comedy shows, theatres, thrilling nightclubs, crowded bars, and more. A lot of people like to hang out in Shoreditch, Camden Town, Brixton, and Soho in London during the night.

Eating out – If you find relaxation in dining out and food is your soul, London won’t let you down. Locations like Piccolino, Aqua Nueva, Coal Office, and Wong Kei, among others, offer delightful treats in a welcoming atmosphere that will absolutely lift your spirits.

Dating – The city also offers companionship if that’s what you’re seeking for. In the clubs, you can always meet new people. There are also escorts for corporate clients in London, and some people find comfort in them.

Cons:

London is an expensive city to live in. In comparison to other British cities, a respectable level of living in London can run up to 58% more expensive. Four out of ten Londoners do not make enough money to maintain a liveable quality of living.

In all of Europe, London has the most expensive office leasing rates. A survey claims that London did not even rank among the top 25 cities for small business setup. Glasgow was in the lead.

Despite having a well-developed transportation system, commute times are lengthier.

London lacks strong digital connectivity. London’s central and eastern regions, in particular, lack access to highspeed internet. Another problem is affordability. Due to a lack of fibre connections, the city has inadequate internet access. Even the smaller British cities are miles ahead of London in terms of digital connectivity, upload and download speeds, and broadband offerings.

What about Glasgow?

Let’s check what a business life in Glasgow looks like.

Skilled workforce – Glasgow boasts a wealth of creative and bright employees, just like London. For anything, including designing, architecture, finance, etc., you can hire potential employees. They are also knowledgeable in both technical and vocational skills.

Customer reach – Glasgow, which has a population of 1,689,000, provides its businesses with a sizable market. Additionally, firms receive overseas customers as a result of its outstanding connectivity with other countries.

Time zone – Glasgow shares its time zone with several foreign countries, making communication for international trade easier.

Transport connectivity – The city is renowned for its enormous road, rail, and metro networks, which combine to form an effective and generally prompt public transportation system. Numerous commuters make their way into the city every day. Glasgow has excellent transportation connections to its nearby cities, just as London.

Digital connectivity – According to Fair Internet Report’s analysis of Ofcom and Measurement Lab speed test data, Glasgow is the best major city in Scotland for working from home. The local upload speed of 13.87 Mbps is higher than the UK average of 12.19 Mbps. More needs to be said?

Now let’s see what Glasgow has to offer in terms of recreation.

Nightlife – Glasgow is one of the top nightlife cities in Britain. The city has a thriving nightlife. There are a tonne of pubs and nightclubs to pick from, and they play a variety of music to suit all preferences. The city is renowned for its musical innovation and hosts more than 100 musical events each week.

The city centre, the Merchant City, and the West End are the most well-liked hangout spots. The Sauchiehall Street neighbourhood is one of the hubs of Glasgow’s nightlife.

Eating out – There are 674 restaurants in Glasgow. In terms of cuisine, there is something for everyone here. There are a wide range of culinary options available to satisfy any hunger. One may enjoy a nice weekend in the city by dining at places like Alchemilla, Ox and Finch, Bilson Eleven and like.

Dating – Similar to London, this city is a great place to find love if you’re looking for a partner. For those who desire them, escort services are also accessible.

Cons

There seems to be none.

Final thoughts

Without a question, London provides everything a working guy could possibly require. It is a popular location for starting businesses. Glasgow is no different. Everything that London has to offer is there, albeit on a lesser scale. On average, Glasgow is 20% cheaper than London and 10% cheaper than the rest of the UK. Given the lower cost of living, lower rents, and wonderful city life, Glasgow is really better than London for establishing a business or migrating.