AN “ADULT night club” for “swingers” has advertised a gathering to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Eureka Parties, located in Longfield, Kent describes itself as the UK’s leading adult night club and daytime spa and has invited its members to watch the late Queen’s funeral together.

The club, believed to be used by swingers, encouraged its members to attend their facility to “share the day together” and enjoy a light buffet.

Eureka Parties advertised their gathering online. Credit: Twitter/ Eureka Parties

Sharing the invitation to Twitter yesterday they wrote: “On this day the nation will be supporting each other as we say goodbye to our Queen.

“Most will share this day with family and friends, as we have done before (like Christmas day), we will be inviting you all to share the day together here.

“We will provide a light buffet and will televise the funeral of Her Majesty.

“There will be no entry fee for members.”

The invitation has since been shared across Twitter collecting hundreds of likes and retweets with dozens of social media users condemning the event.

One joked: “It’s what she would have wanted.”

Another wrote: “Now I’ve seen everything.”

Eureka is located up a single track road in Kent. Credit: Google Maps

A third said: “A salute for the queen.”

A fourth added: “So respectful.”

A fifth replied: “No thanks, I don’t want to be part of your sex festival.”

Hundreds of other companies around the United Kingdom will be shutting their doors on Monday out of respect for her Majesty, including fast food chain McDonald’s.

The nation has been left in mourning since Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday at her home in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire.

Her body was taken to Edinburgh where it rested at the Palace of Holyroodhouse before being carried up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral.

Her Majesty now lays in state at Westminster Hall in preparation for her funeral on Monday.

Eureka Parties today declined to comment.