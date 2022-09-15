Scots tech firm appoints former Disney executive to leadership team

A SCOTS tech firm has appointed a former Disney and BBC senior executive to its leadership team.

Pufferfish, the digital display business, is strengthening its management team with the appointment of Garry Sinclair as its new Head of Creative.

Mr Sinclair joins the Edinburgh firm after more than 20 years in the creative industry, which have seen him serve as a senior executive at Disney, the BBC and MTV networks.

His arrival comes four months after the business recruited Elaine Van Der Berg to take over as CEO.

She had previously spent 25 years with major tech firms including Amazon Web Services, Dell, Autodesk, and Capita.

A Scot originally from Glasgow, Mr Sinclair has just spent nine years in Singapore, most recently as executive director, creative and content with The Walt Disney Company.

Pufferfish last week announced plans to raise £600,000 in funding to expedite a new phase of growth to capitalise on a rapidly growing global market for interactive, multi-sensory and immersive experiences.

The company’s client list currently includes Microsoft, NASA, The BBC, and IBM.

Its most successful products to date have been its range of spherical interactive displays and services, PufferSphere and PufferTouch.

Pufferfish are hoping Mr Sinclair will play a pivotal role as it launches its next generation of display products.

Mr Sinclair said: “Pufferfish is an exciting and hugely ambitious tech business with a fantastic global reputation for quality and innovation.

“The pioneering new products Pufferfish is working on will deliver an even greater ‘wow’ factor, through size and scale, and functionality, including bespoke content and additional applications.

“I’m excited to be part of the team as the product offering is compelling and the creative possibilities are endless.

“My career has been very much as a storyteller and I’m looking forward to developing content and stories that bring the products to life in fresh new ways for our clients and their audiences.”

Elaine Van Der Berg, CEO, said: “There’s been huge advances in tech that have transformed the digital display market.

“Our enhanced products are central to our sales and revenue growth and more importantly, driving ongoing client satisfaction.

“Garry’s extensive background, with some of the biggest names in the industry, will bring additional experience and knowledge to the team.”

“Garry will be able to help accelerate our new product plans and further enhance our client and their audience experiences.”