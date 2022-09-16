Sports-themed fundraising dinner raises £75k for Scots charities

A SPORTS-themed fundraising dinner has raised £75,000 for a group of four Scots charities.

Sportschallenge, the North-east’s sports-themed corporate fundraising dinner, has raised £75,000 for the four charities, based in Aberdeen.

The funds will be split between the event’s long-term beneficiaries, Maggie’s Aberdeen and Children’s Aid (Scotland) and three other worthy, local causes.

Last night’s event, sponsored by investment banking firm Piper Sandler with support from CNR International, attracted over 55 teams of ten from businesses across the region.

Over 55 teams of ten from businesses across the north-east of Scotland took part in the fundraising dinner.

These teams battled it out over five rounds of sports trivia in the Question of Sport style quiz, hosted by sports personalities Alan McInally and Andy Walker in Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

In addition to Maggie’s and Children’s Aid (Scotland), Aberdeen Sands, Home-Start Aberdeen and Living Well Café will also be benefiting from the generosity of Sportschallenge sponsors and participants.

Aberdeen Sands is the local still birth and neonatal death support group managed by a committee of volunteers, all of whom are bereaved parents.

Home-Start Aberdeen provides practical and emotional home visit support to local families to create a secure home environment.

The Living Well Café offers a safe and friendly space to support people with memory loss or dementia, their families and their carers.

Nick Dalgarno, Sportschallenge Trustee and Managing Director of Piper Sandler, said: “Following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Sportschallenge trustees carefully considered whether or not to go ahead.

“We decided against cancellation, given her Majesty’s patronage of charitable organisations up and down the country, many of whom have missed out on vital funds from events like Sportschallenge, which have been unable to take place in recent years due to the pandemic.

“Sportschallenge trustee, Barry Duncan, led a moment of silence to pay guests’ respects to her Majesty at last night’s event.

“The success of the event and the generosity of our guests mean that we have yet again been able to support the same number of charities as we did in 2019, which is testament to the loyalty extended to us by the business community.

“It is a privilege to be able to contribute to local organisations who care for those in every stage of life from pregnancy, through childhood and parenthood, right up to those in their twilight years.”

Richard Stewart, Centre Fundraising Manager at Maggie’s Aberdeen, added: “Fundraising events like Sportschallenge play an essential role in allowing us to fund our unique programme of support to people across the North-east facing the challenges of cancer.

“We would once again like to express our gratitude to all those who took part in the event.

“As we are solely funded through voluntary donations and community support, benefiting from events such as this means we can continue to do what we do best, providing care and support to those who need it most.”