Using promo codes has increased by 56% in the world since 2020

Promo codes have become an unconditional part of people who make online purchases. However, most analysts have noticed some changes in the current trends in the usage of promo codes. In today’s article, Promocodius specialists share with us interesting facts about how the world of promo codes has changed since 2020.

The changes in promo code trends in the world

According to research done by experts, using promo codes has increased by 56% in 2020, having the highest score in history. 2020 has shown that there is no limit to growth and demand. Ever since the lockdown started all over the world, people started to make online purchases, which led many e-commerce companies to provide more promo codes for more sales. With the huge boost in online shopping during the pandemic, digital coupons surpassed paper ones for the first time ever. And even after the lockdowns, people all over the world continue to use digital promo codes while shopping online.

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash

A recent study of Promocodius experts has shown a surprising increase in clothing promo codes in 2021-2022. The interest has almost doubled since 2020, and the usage of promo codes has grown by 231%. Coupon codes for clothing were in first place in the overall ranks.

The second place in the trends is for restaurants. However, the experts have not noticed a significant change in this segment from the years 2020-2022. The increase of using the coupon codes for restaurants and food has only increased by 15% since 2020. The analysts explain this low growth due to the openings of cafes and restaurants. With the start of the pandemic, everything was closed, hence people had no other choice but to order food, and restaurants and food chains provided a lot of coupon codes for people to use. Now that everything gets back to normal, people want to go out and enjoy the pleasant atmosphere of the restaurants. Comparing the years 2019 and 2020, the usage of promo codes for food delivery and restaurants has grown by 63%.

Promo codes & brands

The most demanded brands in the clothing industry for promo codes were Shein and ASOS. Many people were shopping online for clothing and accessories on these websites, and thanks to the availability of the promo codes they had more items in their baskets than usual. Recently, a study was published on the sales growth of the clothing company Shein, showing a remarkable increase of around 180% in a year in sales. The company representatives mentioned that around 90% of the increase is based on the promo codes used by the customers. While the sales of ASOS have increased by 210%, according to data provided by the company, each second customer makes a purchase with a promo code.

When it comes to food delivery companies, the most demanded brands were Postmates & UberEats. These companies have increased their sales by 67% and 93% accordingly in the period of 2020-2022 with promo codes only.

How many people use promo codes now: a survey conducted by Promocodius experts

Russia, Singapore, and the USA were in the top three in using digital coupons and promo codes. Right after them, Denmark is in fourth place, and the Czech Republic is in fifth one. The survey showed that people used promo codes primarily for clothing, food delivery, cosmetics, and food. The most popular request for promo codes in Russia is “Yandex food delivery promo code”, while in the USA and Singapore it is “Uber promo code”. While in Denmark and in the Czech Republic the most frequented request is “Wolt promo code”. Apart from food delivery coupons, often people from these countries are looking for clothing promo codes from many famous brands such as Zalando, About you, ASOS, and Shein.

The analysts have made a survey and asked 1500 people in these countries how their behavior in using promo codes has changed since the start of the pandemic. The 75% have mentioned that they are now using more promo codes on clothing and cosmetics, whereas in 2020, they used them for restaurants and food delivery. The 20% of the participants mentioned they still use promo codes for restaurants more. And only 5% claimed that they use promo codes on more expensive stuff, such as furniture, electronics, etc. Many experts say that 2022 has certainly changed the trends of promo codes, yet the numbers of demand have not decreased.

The bottom line

The experts claim that the interest will still be high for a very long time, as people feel more comfortable buying stuff online, especially, when promo codes are available online and for almost all of the brands. In case of repeated lockdowns, the demand for digital promo codes will increase but not as rapidly as in 2020.