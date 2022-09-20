Can bitcoin take over the market of gold?

Bitcoin has the potential to make transactions much quicker and easier than ever before. This digital currency’s anonymous nature and its public ledger, blockchain, are two of the many reasons behind bitcoin’s popularity. In addition, Bitcoin offers an alternative to fiat currencies, ensuring safer transactions with fewer risks. However, if you are interested in bitcoin trading, you can start by using a reliable website like bitcoin-profitapp.com.

Many don’t realize that bitcoin has a finite resource of 21 million coins-it can never be mined into circulation again after this point. Gold doesn’t have such a finite resource limit and can continue being mined for hundreds- if not thousands – more years. Given this fact, do you think there’s any chance bitcoin could one day take gold’s place as the preferred form of currency?

Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

People can use it to back paper currency, and it is widely accepted in jewellery, medical supplies, and electronics. It is also used in equities markets as a viable investment choice due to its long track record of being considered a reliable store of value. Let’s look at some facts surrounding one of these assets, starting with bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s Value and Use Cases

On December 4th, 2021the price of bitcoin was sitting at $65000. It significantly increased from the $1,000 price only a few years earlier. It is easy to understand – the limited supply of bitcoin makes this digital currency seen as something that will hold its value.

Other currencies have been seen dwindling in value over time. Another reason for bitcoin’s increase in value is that it cannot be printed out at will by central authorities, like with fiat currencies. In addition, its decentralized nature means it’s well suited for the current global financial system.

Bitcoin has seen various use cases, and its popularity is increasing as more people start to see the potential value of this digital currency. The bitcoin network, for example, can currently process 24 transactions per second double the speed at which most fiat currencies can handle. Its higher processing speed means that bitcoin has become a more helpful payment method than fiat currencies, especially in countries where the costs of transactions are high. Of course, the scaling issue remains, but if it is resolved soon, we could see even faster-processing speeds.

Bitcoin’s Supply and Movement

With 1 coin worth $65000 in November 2021, there’s a growing demand for this virtual currency-but it is not infinite. As demand grows, its price will keep on rising. How is bitcoin created? The users, known as miners, are rewarded with new bitcoins for their work in keeping the network stable and safe to use. Here’s how bitcoin’s supply is calculated:

Bitcoin will reach its limit of 21 million coins by 2140-when that happens; no more bitcoins will be created. It means that if you hold a single bitcoin today-and, you want to maintain your holdings – you’d better make sure they aren’t lost or stolen because they can’t be replaced or recreated if lost forever.

Bitcoin Vs Gold- Who is the ultimate winner?

Gold’s value has remained relatively stable over the past few decades. Gold is used to back currencies in many countries, is often used as collateral for loans, and is a valuable object in jewelry and electronics. It is seen as an almost universal source of value that’s considered a good investment.

Gold also serves as a haven in times of economic uncertainty since its value doesn’t change much. It makes gold an asset that gives people confidence in other financial holdings they might have.

How is the price of gold calculated?

In the case of bitcoin, supply and demand and market sentiments correspondingly influence the value of this currency. Compared to gold, bitcoin provides a return on investment exceedingly fast, whereas gold’s value grows slowly over the year.

Moreover, bitcoin seems to have many more use cases and goes beyond just an investment asset. Bitcoin is flexible, portable, and accessible as compared to gold. In today’s time, bitcoin seems to be a much better alternative to gold when investing or transferring funds to people.

Can bitcoin take over the market gold?

Most countries prefer gold as a stable reserve for their country, except for El Salvador. Moreover, the fluctuation in bitcoin prices is always a concern for people who want to stick to basic investment options. Bitcoin might take over the bitcoin market, but it will take a lot of time to diminish exclusive reliance upon gold.