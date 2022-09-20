Scotland 5G Centre continues expansion with three new appointments

THE Scotland 5G Centre has continued its expansion with three new key appointments to its S5GConnect Team.

The company has appointed three Business Engagement Managers to the S5GConnect Team – the Centre’s core programme deploying regionally relevant 5G innovation hubs and testbeds across Scotland.

Ahmed Sabir joins as Business Engagement Manager for S5GConnect Aberdeen, based at ONE Tech Hub.

Ahmed has worked, lived and studied in over 30 countries throughout his life, settling down in Aberdeen in 2014 – saying this is the longest he has lived in one place.

(L-R) Kirsty Scott, Ahmed Sabir and Sharon Neely have all joined the team at the Scotland 5G Centre.

Ahmed says: “I am humbled by the opportunity to participate in the efforts to accelerate the adoption and deployment of private 5G networks in Scotland.

“5G offers transformational improvements in efficiency and a route to digital inclusion for our remote communities in rural Scotland.

“I am glad to be working in my home city of Aberdeen, where I am already collaborating with a thriving tech community.”

Also joining the S5GConnect team is Kirsty Scott, who joins as Business Engagement Manager for Dundee, based at Abertay’s Cyber Quarters.

Kirsty has 14 years within the computer games industry, with a background working in STEM skills as well as in-depth project management experience.

Kirsty says: “I am thrilled to join the team and to be able to raise the profile of 5G locally from Dundee.

“The 5G era is here and it’s a key enabler for a digital evolution where we are embarking on a bright future characterised by Scottish innovation.

“I am excited to be part of that journey as a Dundonian in developing the next modern industrial age for the people of the region.

“I want the Dundee Hub to be the centre of advanced connectivity to showcase how The City of Discovery’s potential for transformation can be truly endless.”

At the forefront of the S5GConnect HALO Kilmarnock hub based at the HALO Urban Regeneration Centre, is Sharon Neely who joins as Business Engagement Manager.

Prior to joining the team, Sharon worked in the financial sector at Barclays, leading teams in Ayrshire and Dumfries with a focus on rebuilding local economies.

Sharon says: “I am so excited to be joining this amazing team.

“I look forward to showcasing my innovation hub and demonstrating how 5G technology can help businesses and communities grow and flourish.

“I am passionate about working in the community and making a difference through digital and technology – I believe that working at The Scotland 5G Centre will provide me with the tools, technology and education to make this vision a reality.”

Paul Coffey, CEO of the Scotland 5G Centre added: “The expansion of our core S5GConnect team is another key step in our commitment to deliver a series of 5G-enabled innovation hubs across Scotland.

“Our Business Engagement Managers bring a wealth of technology and commercial expertise, and this will be a huge asset in helping SMEs on their journey to accelerate the potential of 5G and transforming local communities and economies.”

The Centre has also expanded its projects team as Arthur Smith is appointed as Programme Director and Alan Lillie joins as Project Coordinator.