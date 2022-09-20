What goals can China accomplish with Digital Yuan?

Since the digital currency – Bitcoin came into the market, China had some negative role against it. The country’s central bank was quick enough to assign the task to its team to check the working of cryptos and find ways to embark on similar digital money with crypto and fiat money features. The group started working in 2014 and finally submitted its report in 2018. Finally, a year later, their prototype for their decentralized digital coin was ready. The country banned the trade and mining of Bitcoin and other cryptos in China. However, it gained a good impact on others. We now see the government launching the currency; however, few know why they have brought this decentralized digital coin into the market.

What will China gain with the Digital Yuan?

We have seen the digital Yuan coming into the local market. It took a couple of years for the central bank to finally bring it before the consumers. For the country, the DY will be able to develop an excellent global reserve currency. It encompasses the power and the potential of putting an impact on the world. However, Chinese economy experts claim that Beijing can help drastically loosen its grip on the economy. It can bring it upside down to downgrade the status of the US dollar. Certain sanctions for the foreign currency holdings of Russia have been holding it since the invasion of Ukraine took place, underscoring the power of the dollar. It also showcased the risks of depending on it too heavily.

Also, this currency will eventually expand and play a vital role in the world, as B Chen, a known expert in this domain and a professor of clinical finance and Business economics at the University of Southern California, said. Some nations feel their economics at one of the most prestigious universities known as USC ( University of Southern California) that claimed the insiders. Some countries think their economies will remain hostage to the US policies as their local currency (USD) will remain dominant, and nations want to diversify their risk. We have already seen around 70 central banks are now holding the Yuan as a reserve currency. Many African countries currently work in the Middle East and claim to use it for many more transactions.

In the meantime, we can see central banks becoming more diversified for their holdings that have stood for around two decades. It has helped reduce the share of global reserves of USD, and the IMF officials can embark with their reports claiming a different story. In recent years, we have seen many more such efforts pulling things back from the USD that have come up in the market. For example, KSA and China are now looking forward to using Digital Yuan in their recently closed oil deal. Similarly, Russia and India also explored the possibility of a digital ledger. Moscow has demanded that Europe use rubles to pay for natural gas and then make Bitcoin effective for the payment.

China will make Digital Yuan more competitive

The Digital Yuan’s advent has helped China open the global market. Experts say no currency under heavy control can become a dominating coin in international reserves. In the bond market, we can see China enacting several reforms to reach the next level of liquidity and even the efficiency of the US bond market. Perhaps this also demands lifting some restrictions over specific interest rates. At the same time, China must avoid issues like currency manipulation, including devaluing the Yuan to boost the experts. Also, an independent central bank has remained transparent in its decision-making. Also, you have to make DY more reliable and trustworthy, like USD. Some nations keep talking about the trust they found in the United States that is going to screw things work. However, when the digital Yuan comes up with the idea of a store of value, it will remain the store of value in it.