A GRAND historical country home that boasts a walled garden, tennis court, bothy and playing field has gone on the market for £1.5m.

Nunnykirk Hall near Morpeth, Northumberland was built in 1825 by famed north eastern architect John Dobson.

Privately situated in land extending to seven and a half acres, the property was owned by successive generations of the Orde family since 1716 until it was later used as a school.

The historical home is on the market for offers over £1.5 million. Credit: Galbraith

The ten-bedroomed, 20,000 sq ft property is spread over three storeys and features an array of original features including fireplaces, ornate plasterwork and cornicing.

A striking coffered dome on the ceiling of the inner hall is positioned above cast iron balustrade and a semi-circular staircase.

At the bottom, and a main focal point in the room, is an organ guaranteed to entertain visitors.

The drawing room with its large bow window has an impressive reticulated ceiling, white marble fireplace with eagle and snake in the lintel and large gilded pelmet with an eagle.

The porte-cochere doorway with ionic columns leads to the outer hall while inside a library, large drawing room and cellars encompass the regal feel to the building.

A mature landscape garden includes a large former walled garden, former bothy, hard tennis court and school playing field.

The school recently closed and has now presented an opportunity for buyers to transform the Grade I building into a stunning private family home – subject to planning.

Estate agents Galbraith, who are jointly marketing the property with Savills, put the house on the market on Monday (12 SEP) for offers over £1.5m.

The property was used as a school for the last four decades. Credit: Galbraith

Sam Gibson, a partner with Galbraith, today (FRI) said: “Opportunities to acquire such a well situated, attractive and historic property to restore to a purchaser’s own requirements are increasingly rare.

“The house requires modernisation, but with a blank canvas comes the exciting opportunity to create perhaps a beautiful country hotel, restaurant, events venue or a superb private home specific to a new owner’s taste.

“[It was] built in 1825 by the renowned north eastern architect, John Dobson, and has been described “the finest of all Dobson’s early houses” (Pevsner).

The property lies within attractive and mature landscaped gardens mainly laid to lawns and includes a large walled garden, former bothy, hard tennis court and school playing field.

“The situation of Nunnykirk is also wonderful, offering great privacy and tranquillity, yet easily accessible to Newcastle and the Northumberland coast.”

It is believed that there have been dwellings on the site of Nunnykirk since Saxon times, further proved with the discovery of a Nunnykirk cross discovered in the wall of a demolished cottage.

After periods of being leased out in the 1920s and 1930s, the house was requisitioned by the army during WW2.

The Orde family returned to occupation after the war until 1977, when the house was leased out as a school.