How to choose lighting for gallery?

Modern paintings and photographs of various types are the perfect art objects that will emphasize the individuality of the artist. Successfully placing such products in a gallery or museum is half the battle. Effectively illuminated paintings make the perception of the art elements unusual and original, attracting lots of customers.

Photo by Patrick Tomasso on Unsplash

So how to properly set lighting for gallery? The lighting system can be organized by various types of lamps: from wall lamps, spotlights, special gallery lamps to floor lamps. It all depends on what effect we want to achieve and whether we want the lighting to also have useful value.

? Traditional picture sconces in an unusual arrangement

Sconces are very popular fixtures attached to the wall. The main advantage of this type of lighting for wall artwork is the point light. This makes them ideal for illuminating small areas and decorative items. The easiest way to use them is to fix the scones symmetrically on both sides of the selected object. When properly set up, such a light source can also be of useful value, serving not only to expose an image, but also to illuminate a room.

Moreover, you can choose models where the luminaire is mounted on a longer, usually adjustable arm. Then one wall lamp is set up, positioning it directly above the image and setting up a beam of light to avoid dazzling effects.

? Rail and line lighting for gallery

Image lighting can be installed on special rails connected to a power source or on cables. In the first case, we can place any number of spotlights on the rails. Cable lighting uses cables instead of rails to which light sources are attached. These types of solutions are most often installed in modern interiors. Both rail and line exhibit lights along the entire wall not only illuminate images evenly, but can also serve as a practical light source.

? Special lamps for exhibition lighting

These lamps are similar to sconces, because they are made of thin and longitudinal fixtures placed on a holder. However, they have been designed and adapted strictly for decorative applications, making them ideal for illuminating paintings, posters or photographs.

When choosing lighting for gallery, pay attention to:

? whether the design of the lamp allows you to change the lighting settings;

? whether the lamp uses LEDs or other types of light sources to illuminate paintings

? different colors and patterns of fixtures, so make sure the lighting is in harmony with the interior design.

These types of lamps can be powered by the mains, but there are also battery-operated models that provide convenient installation even away from a power source.

? Spots and LED strips

Spots are single lamps located on a small base, or sets of several fittings, for example, on a longer strip. Thanks to this type of gallery lighting systems, there is an opportunity to install and easily change the direction of the light, which gives many options for location. The LED strips are also a very flexible solution that is easy to mount, for example on the edge of a shelf or on the wall above an image. In addition, they make it possible to use different colors of light.

The right lighting for gallery unambiguously emphasizes the style of the art object, and is a very important element, thanks to which the arrangement creates an unusual atmosphere. When choosing a lighting, you should also consider the style of the exposition (interior), because visual matching is a key aspect to ensure elegance and uniqueness!