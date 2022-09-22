Amazing image shows huge cruise liner dwarfing 12th century Scots abbey

AN AMATEUR photographer has captured an amazing image showing a gigantic cruise liner dwarfing a historic 12th century Scots abbey.

Peter Clayton captured the jaw-dropping image of Inchcolm Abbey on Inchcolm Island in the Firth of Forth from Aberdour, Fife, last Thursday.

The incredible shot shows the gigantic Emerald Princess cruise ship floating behind the island’s ancient abbey.

The Emerald Princess dwarfed the Abbey. Credit: Peter Clayton

The overpowering cruise liner makes the historic building appear tiny and quaint with its sheer size.

Peter, 67, posted the photograph on social media on Saturday and reassured social media users that it had not been digitally altered.

He wrote: “Looks Photoshopped but isn’t!

“Taken at dusk on Thursday as the Cruise Ship ‘Emerald Princess’ passed between the southern bank of the Firth of Forth and Inchcolm Abbey on Inchcolm Island in the Firth of Forth.”

The post has attracted over 1,200 likes and hundreds of comments from viewers who were impressed by the spectacular image.

Chanelle Barry said: “That’s an incredible shot. Absolute monstrosity but the photography is great.”

Laura Jean said: “Fascinating how that massive ship dwarfs that beautiful 12th century Abbey. I’ll take history every time, great photograph!”

Peter, an amateur photographer, captured the stunning image. Credit: Peter Clayton

Lynn Cogan said: “Awesome view, the land and the surrounding areas look so small compared to the cruise ship.”

Deborah Meads said: “Incredible photo! Emphasises how ugly those ships are and how beautiful Scotland is.”

Speaking today, Peter said: “We are out and about in Scotland and I take pictures a lot.

“I noticed a big cruise liner when we were passing over the bridges and I noticed it was moving in between an island.

“My wife pointed it out and said that it would look quite interesting and this was the best picture I could get.

“I was quite surprised at the incongruity of the big modern cruise ship beside the seemingly small abbey which isn’t really small.

“It was quite breathtaking really.”

Inchcolm Abbey was built in 1140 by David I and is listed in the best-preserved group of monastic buildings in Scotland.