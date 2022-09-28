Scots sheep farming to be showcased in country-wide public art campaign

SCOTS sheep farming is set to be showcased in a country-wide public art campaign.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) is introducing art campaign, Flock to the Show, to showcase the tradition of Scottish sheep farming.

The project aims to commemorate the comeback of the Golden Shears world sheep shearing championships to the Royal Highland Show in April 2023.

The campaign will feature over 30 specially designed sheep sculptures forming a free discovery trail for local people and visitors of all ages across Scotland to explore.

Organisers are hoping this will allow locals and visitors alike to learn about Scotland’s long history of sheep farming as well as challenges faced by the sector in 2022.

Local artists will be behind the decoration of the sculptures in a bid to raise awareness of emerging Scottish artistic talent.

RHASS Chairman, Jim Warnock, said: “This exciting project will go a long way to raising awareness of Scotland’s long history with sheep farming and engaging the public with it in a fun, interactive way, as well as highlighting the issues facing farmers today.”

Sculpture sponsors will range from local businesses, community groups and education organisations.

The last – and only – opportunity to see the whole art display together will be at the Royal Highland Show during the Golden Shears in June 2023.

After this the “flock” will be auctioned, and funds raised will be used to support the RHASS Bicentennial Fund in providing financial aid to campaigns for sustainability in the rural sector.

Artists can still apply to become part of the project through the Royal Highland website.