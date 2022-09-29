Campaigners demand action to curb “gambling onslaught” on football

CAMPAIGNERS have demanded action to curb an “onslaught” of gambling advertising in football after a series of media reports highlighted abuses by the betting industry.

Today it has been reported that football clubs are taking a cut of gamblers’ losses, leading to claims that they are exploiting fans and gambling addicts.

Tim Cairns, Senior Policy Officer at CARE, which campaigns for reform of Britain’s betting laws, commented: “In recent weeks the relationship between football and gambling has once again come under the spotlight.

CARE has called for immediate action to curb the “onslaught” of gambling advertising in football.

“With news today that football league clubs’ benefit from their supporters losing money, it is beyond time for the Government to step in and take action to protect football fans that face gambling related harm and addiction.

“The relationship between football and gambling is not just a Premier League problem.

“Across the UK lower league clubs and non-league clubs profit from their relationship with gambling companies. This relationship has not just affected adults either.

“Last week a gambling firm associated with Premier League clubs was fined £400,000 for marketing on the kids pages of a website, promoting a colouring in competition featuring the betting company logo.”

Tim continued: “People who watch football at all levels of the game are bombarded with gambling ads and promotions…football’s relationship with gambling is now toxic.

“The Government cannot allow football and TV companies showing matches to self-regulate.

“Football is in the grip of a gambling addiction and Government intervention is needed to help fans enjoy their team free from harm.”