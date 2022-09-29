A MUM-OF-TWO is urging the government to offer annual bowel cancer screenings to anyone over the age of 30 after being ‘misdiagnosed’ due to her age.

Amy Prowse said she found out she had the disease in May this year after doctors initially believed her symptoms were down to diverticulitis – a digestive condition that affects the bowel.

The 37-year-old teaching assistant from Exeter, Devon had been experiencing agonising stomach pains last year which worsened as time went on.

Amy was diagnosed with cancer after months of being in agony. Credit: Amy Prowse

After noticing blood in her stool she went to see her doctor who ran tests which revealed she was anaemic.

However, by March this year Amy’s pain in her stomach became so severe that she ended up in A&E and was hospitalised for four days.

After returning home she was later readmitted and diagnosed with diverticulitis which is usually not common in younger people.

However, just months later, during a check up, she was given the devastating news that she had bowel cancer.

Amy is now campaigning for the UK Government to work alongside the NHS to offer screening to people as young as 30 – instead of the current age of 50.

She believes earlier screening could have detected cancer and she may not have had to have part of her colon removed and live with a stoma.

Writing on a petition, which was set up last month and has over 70,000 signatures, she said: “I was diagnosed with Bowel cancer aged 37 after being misdiagnosed with diverticulitis.

“Misdiagnosis is common in people under 50 because they are considered too young to have bowel cancer and red flags are ignored.

“There is no age limit to bowel cancer.

“I want to make a difference to make the UK Government work with the NHS to consider screening everyone over 30 annually and enabling over 18s to opt in the service as well.

Amy has undergone five rounds of chemotherapy. Credit: Amy Prowse

“This will save lives.”

Amy added: “There are approximately 42,886 cases of bowel cancer each year. Bowel cancer has a 54% survival rate, if caught early enough.

“There is no action you can take to prevent bowel cancer, it is considered ‘The smoking old man’s meat eating cancer’ which is simply not the case for everybody.

“My doctors have not been able to identify a single reason why I have this cancer and I don’t fit the bill at all.

“It is possible it has been present for years even though I am ‘too young’ to have it.

“My blood loss and pain was thought to be a gynaecological issue and I was diagnosed with anaemia.

“Even a perforated bowel didn’t seem to ring alarm bells. Cancer was not a consideration.

“We now know I was losing blood via stools, without realising and a tumour had perforated my bowel, eventually causing excruciating pain.

“Screening could have detected this and I may not have had to have part of my colon removed in emergency surgery and have to live with a stoma.

“I want it made possible to stop this cancer in its tracks before it gets to my stage or further for anybody else.

“After all, if bowel cancer develops it can also spread to lymph nodes then onto other organs which can be even more devastating.

“Let’s try to prevent more bowel cancer related deaths in the future by screening adults aged over 30 annually and allowing anyone over 18 to opt in as well.”

The petition has attracted hundreds of messages of support from members of the public who agreed with the need to lower the age range.

Speaking today, Amy said: “I’m on my week’s break from chemo and start cycle six on Monday.

“At the moment things are going ok, cancer does change how you live your life quite dramatically and your outlook.

“It’s hard not being able to work and live a normal life.

“When you have chemotherapy it can affect your fertility, so you may or may not be given the option to freeze your eggs.

“I was asked if I had completed my family? Did I intend to have any more children? My answer was yes we have and we do not intend to have more, but that’s not the case for everybody.

“This is something I think women should be aware of when thinking about any cancer and hoping it will go away, because it won’t and it could take away your ability to have a child.

“Symptoms should always be checked because cancer only gets worse if left ignored.

“I always say check you poo to save your life and encourage people to chat if they feel somethings not right.

“I think people believe they are overreacting, or will waste the time of the NHS or it will go away.

“However, any symptoms really do need to be checked because as I say cancer doesn’t just disappear of its own accord.

“Cancer needs to be removed if possible and the sooner it is picked up the better the chance you have of beating it and surviving.

“Surgery is something that could also be avoided or having a stoma to live with if people go and visit the doctor at the first sign of any of the symptoms.

“This is why I’m pushing for the screening because it can be detected asap and help to avoid treatments and surgeries.

“It also cuts out the embarrassment of talking to people or visiting the doctor which is part of the problem.”

Up until last year, people aged 60 to 74 years were automatically sent an NHS bowel cancer screening kit every two years.

In August 2018, ministers agreed that bowel cancer screening should start at 50 instead, which was set to come into place last year.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Care today said: “NHS England is reducing the age of its Bowel Screening Programme to 50 years old and we urge all those eligible to use the testing kits when they receive them.

“The independent UK National Screening Committee recommends bowel screening for individuals aged 50-74 every two years and welcomes new ideas for screening via its annual call for topics, which is open until 5 December.”

To sign Amy’s petition, visit https://chng.it/4wvWvYfs