Workplace health risk prevention experts, Reactec, announce the appointment of two senior professionals to the team. Sam Thomas has been promoted to Sales Director and Mark Heesom is taking up the new role of Software Engineering Manager, heading up the software team at a pivotal time for the award-winning tech business.

Sam is an international sales professional with over 15 years’ experience working across the energy, aerospace and defence industries. Sam previously worked for MSA Safety where he was most recently the Fall Protection Systems Head of Sales following a successful tenure in various commercial roles at MSA Safety and the acquired Latchways plc. Sam also spent time working across Asia Pacific as International Sales Manager with SKS Global Ltd.

Sam Thomas (Image supplied with release by Spreng Thomson)

As Sales Director for Reactec, Sam will lead the sales team across the UK and Europe with responsibility for the international promotion of Reactec’s ground-breaking new technology, R-Link*, to audiences around the world in the construction, utilities, rail and manufacturing sectors.

Mark Heesom is an experienced software manager who has been responsible for numerous creative and innovative product evolutions over the course of his career. He has previously worked in senior roles with LOC8TOR, as their Senior Cloud Engineer, and as Head of Software Development for both Global Voices Limited and Frog Systems Limited

Mark will lead Reactec’s software team which has created the R-Link smart watch. Reactec’s third-generation wearable technology provides real-time alerts to notify workers of unsafe situations, while data collated and automatically transmitted to the cloud-based Reactec Analytics platform on exposure risks and near misses, provides a rich vein of intelligence to support safer work environments.

Commenting on the new appointments, Jacqui McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Reactec said: “We are very pleased with our new appointments. Sam brings a high level of international business development experience which will be invaluable to Reactec as we continue to promote our technology and management software both in the UK and globally.

“Mark’s role is crucial to our business as we take our technology to the next level. Technology is revolutionising the workplace and we want to make sure that Reactec is at the forefront in proactive workplace risk prevention.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Sam Thomas, Sales Director, said: “I am excited to be leading Reactec’s motivated sales team. Having previously spent nearly 10 years in an industry focused on improving safety in the workplace, it is great to be able to apply my international experience to Reactec’s innovative R-Link.”

Mark Heesom, Software Engineering Manager said: “This new role is an excellent opportunity for me to lead and build on the impressive R&D work that the Reactec team has delivered to improve workplace health and safety. I am eager to get started on the further development of R-Link which I believe is a vital innovation for the workplace.”

*In July this year, Reactec launched its third generation, R-Link watch, which actively protects wearers from exposure to harmful risks including Hand Arm Vibration and getting too close to dangerous, fixed or moving vehicles and equipment in use.

With the R-Link watch, a fully integrated eco-system, and the powerful Reactec Analytics, Reactec delivers an unprecedented view of an employees’ environment to allow employers to proactively prevent risk within the workplace.