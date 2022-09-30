Guide: How to create a playground project

A playground project requires careful planning on many levels, with a variety of choices that must be taken into account and assessed before being put into action. You need to plan carefully and thoughtfully if you want a play area that will last the test of time, be a safe and welcoming play environment for everyone, and not cost the world too. Continue reading if you want suggestions on how to go about doing this. When choosing your playground equipment, there are several factors to take into account:

Budget

Your budget is the cornerstone of most playground project planning, most likely. It affects the play area’s longevity as well as the safety surfaces you place and the equipment you pick. For each type of playground you can think of, there are innumerable possibilities available, although some will be more expensive than others.

It’s a good idea to shop around for prices because it will give you an idea of the product’s price point from which to compare. However, you should be wary of solutions that are much less expensive; they are typically signs of lower-quality components or a less skilled or competent installation.

Safety Surfaces

Because there are so many options for safety surfacing, it’s a good idea to conduct some studies and determine which ones are better suited for certain applications. Due to its excellent impact absorption properties and variety of color and pattern possibilities, wet pour, for instance, is one of the most preferred play area surface solutions.

In contrast, artificial grass may be used for athletic fields at schools or on running tracks since it requires far less upkeep than genuine grass does. You should be able to choose the most suitable surface after conducting your study if you start by deciding what your play surface will be utilized for.

In addition, you should abide by safety regulations. For example, how high should the playground equipment be? Your surface must satisfy a Critical Fall Height measurement if there is a chance of falling from a height.

Climate

Knowing your local climate and how it will affect your playground project can help you anticipate any issues that the elements could bring up. In hotter climates, you should think about things like if my playground has a shaded section where you can escape the sun. If my play equipment becomes too hot, will the material burn the kids?

Is your surface slip-resistant if you live in a rainier climate? Does a functional water drainage system exist? Many concerns need to be addressed, but if you start by determining the climate and then the precautions you can take to avoid any problems this may create, the final result should be a playground that is ready for all occasions and a safe and pleasurable play area all year long.

Theme

The enjoyable part, the theme, may begin once the tedious tasks are completed. One of the enjoyable aspects of designing a playground project is coming up with a design strategy. Here, you can use your ideas and concentrate on creating an atmosphere that encourages children to use their imaginations.

Once you’ve selected a creative theme, you can begin matching the furniture and flooring you pick to your theme to give the space a feeling of coherence. Consider your color choices, any artwork that is displayed on the play equipment, and any patterns you may include on the safety surface. Brightness is essential if you want to establish an environment where children’s imaginative play is influenced by their surroundings.

Inclusivity

Everybody should be able to use playgrounds, regardless of skill. Playgrounds should be a place that facilitates this for kids of all abilities since every child deserves to play with their peers. You should make sure that as much of the playground is inclusive as you can when designing your play space. This implies that regardless of their skills, all kids should be able to utilize and enjoy the play space.

Because there are so many fantastic possibilities available in the playground sector, everyone can enjoy themselves. You should think about the distinctions you need to take into consideration while preparing; for example, is there play equipment wheelchair users might use? Are there any quiet spaces available for kids with sensory processing disorders?

Your equipment is prepared for use, but the work is not done yet! Create a maintenance schedule and perform routine equipment inspections. Your children will be able to use their equipment for longer if you take better care of it.

Why not get in touch with us for assistance in making your dream playground a reality if this article has inspired you to build a new (or renovate an existing) playground project?