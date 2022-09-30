Investing in the Self-storage industry: market growth and expectations

Consumer behavior is transforming, and workspace relations are swiftly shifting all across the globe. The self-storage economy highly benefited from such changes, learn more about why this market is trending.

The benefits of the Self-storage industry

Choosing the right investment can be tough, many entrepreneurial adventures can fall flat on their backs due to poor management and sudden negative shifts in demand. Self-storage isn’t a foolproof market, but there are great advantages to be aware of.

Location

Self-storages don’t require the perfect location to operate. Libraries, for example, require a spacious space in a quiet neighborhood to attract clients, which often pushes them away from commercial zones. Self-storages on the other hand can operate virtually anywhere, as long they’re not too far away from the heart of the city. It doesn’t matter if it’s located near an airport or train tracks, as long as they’re accessible and provide the security customers expect.

Workforce

Another perk of the business is that it doesn’t require a large workforce to operate efficiently. Most of the security is done through surveillance cameras, and a single security professional is enough to keep an eye on things during the nighttime. As for the cleaning, the many rooms of the business don’t require regular maintenance, which is also not expected by the customers. A cleaner can visit a few times a week to keep the hallways tidy for when your clients arrive. It’s also important to rely on a professional with decent management and people skills to keep the place on track and present the services to customers, so they feel safe depositing their belongings in a storage.

Demand

In 2020 the self-storage market was worth around 38 billion dollars, following a growth trend that didn’t slow down with the Covid pandemic. Instead, demand for self-storage rose during the isolation period for many reasons. Many college students and workers had to relocate back home and needed somewhere to store their belongings while things settled. If anything, the lockdown period positively affected the self-storage market.

Competition

The self-storage market also distinguishes itself by being a balanced market when it comes to competition, with 73% of the US market being disputed among newer companies instead of the usual corporate monopolization, common in the fast-food industry. Prices remain lucrative regardless of the competition since the profit margin often outweighs the expenses of well-managed self-storage businesses.

The coming years

With the heavy decentralization of big companies, online shopping, and remote working, there are many reasons to rent a self-storage area. With online shopping, people all over the world can design virtual stores from home, and the United Kingdom follows this trend. It’s much cheaper and more efficient to store inventory in a self-storage room than to open a physical shop.

In the UK, the decentralization of work means that on many occasions workers can live and work from areas outside of metropolitan spaces, such as London. This means lower costs with lifestyle-related expenses, like rents and services that are usually much higher in densely populated cities.