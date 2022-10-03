What Vitamins and Minerals to Take During Pregnancy?

Pregnancy is a time of great change, both physically and emotionally and this explains why you may need more vitamins and minerals during pregnancy and when planning pregnancy than you did before.

You’ll likely be eating more than usual and sleeping less than you usually do. You need to make sure that your body gets all the nutrients it needs to support this growth during this special period in your life.

However, even though there are plenty of vitamins available over the counter (OTC) without a prescription from your doctor or health care provider, some vitamins can be harmful for pregnant women if taken incorrectly or taken in excess amounts.

Photo by John Looy on Unsplash

What are pregnancy vitamins?

Pregnancy vitamins are a multivitamin that contains extra folic acid, calcium, and iron. They are often called prenatal vitamins because they’re specifically tailored to meet the needs of pregnant women.

While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for what you should be taking during pregnancy, some generally agreed-upon guidelines include:

The role of vitamins and minerals for pregnancy

Vitamins and minerals are essential for your baby’s growth and development. They help to support the immune system, which plays an important role in protecting against infections and illnesses.

Vitamins are also important for the mother’s health. In addition to supporting healthy skin, hair, nails and joints during pregnancy, vitamins and minerals for pregnancy can help prevent some common disorders such as gestational diabetes (pre-diabetes), preeclampsia (high blood pressure) or preterm labor—all of which have been linked with low levels of folate in pregnant women.

Why is it important to support your health with the right vitamins and minerals before and during pregnancy?

You may be wondering why it’s important to support your health with the right vitamins and minerals before and during pregnancy. After all, there are so many other things to worry about when you’re pregnant:

There’s no guarantee that taking a vitamin supplement will make your baby healthy—but there is a good chance that not taking them could result in an unhealthy baby or even miscarriage. If this happens, it’s vital that you don’t blame yourself for anything but rather work with your obstetrician to address any underlying issues that may have caused this outcome.

While some studies have found slight differences between prenatal vitamins and generic multivitamins (which contain fewer nutrients), most experts recommend sticking with prenatal versions of multivitamins because they are typically formulated specifically for pregnant women; plus, they contain more folic acid than other types of supplements do!

What vitamins to take during pregnancy?

Various vitamins and minerals needed during pregnancy and recommended by doctors include the following:

Folate

Folic acid is the synthetic form of folate, a B vitamin. It’s found in leafy greens, beans, and citrus fruits. Folic acid is used to fortify breads and cereals; it also helps treat anemia (low red blood cell count) and other blood disorders.

Choline

Choline is an essential nutrient that your body can’t produce on its own. It’s important for brain development and function and plays a role in the production of acetylcholine, an important neurotransmitter that helps control muscle movement, memory retention and learning ability.

Choline is found in a variety of foods including eggs, meat (especially liver), poultry (especially liver), fish and beans. The recommended daily allowance for choline is about 400 mg per day for adults ages 19-50 years old; however, you may need more if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding because it helps with fetal growth spurts as well as breast milk production!

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin that helps maintain the body’s immune system. It also helps the body make red blood cells and keep them healthy, which is important during pregnancy because you’ll be producing more of these cells than usual. Vitamin B6 is important for promoting normal growth in children and preventing anemia (a condition where there are fewer than normal numbers of red blood cells).

The recommended daily dose for adults is 1.3 mg per day; pregnant women should take 2 milligrams daily from around week 20 until delivery or 26 weeks into their pregnancy (whichever comes first).

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that helps your body use energy, DNA synthesis and nerve function. It’s found in animal products like fish, meat, and eggs.

Calcium

Calcium is the most abundant mineral in your body. It’s important for bone health, blood clotting and muscle contraction. Calcium also helps maintain nerve function, especially as you get older.

Iron

Iron is essential for the formation of red blood cells, which are used to transport oxygen throughout the body. The recommended daily intake is 18mg per day. Iron can be found in meat, seafood and leafy green vegetables such as spinach or kale.

Magnesium

Magnesium helps maintain normal muscle function by relaxing tense muscles—and it may help prevent migraines as well as reduce cramps during labor.

Zinc

Zinc is an essential mineral that is important for many functions in the body, including growth and development. It also helps maintain a healthy immune system and reduces the risk of heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease. Zinc deficiency may be linked to premature birth or low birth weight babies born with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs).

Benefits of pregnancy vitamins

Pregnant women are often told to take prenatal vitamins, but what exactly do they do? The right number of vitamins and minerals is critical during pregnancy. It helps support your baby’s developing brain and nervous system, as well as yours, helping prevent birth defects like neural tube defects (NTDs), which can lead to deafness or problems with vision; miscarriage; preterm labor; morning sickness.

The main goal when taking multivitamins is getting enough key nutrients for both mother and baby. Since many women experience nausea during their pregnancies, it’s important that these pills help keep them feeling better so they can continue working or doing household tasks without needing time off work due to sicknesses such as vomiting, or diarrhea caused by morning sickness

Final Thoughts

Are there any side effects of taking vitamins during pregnancy?

There are no known side effects of taking vitamins during pregnancy. However, if you have food allergies or a medical condition that requires your doctor’s supervision, it’s best to consult with them before taking any supplements.

Vitamins can be taken while breastfeeding because they do not have any calories and have no effect on milk production. It’s also safe for pregnant women who may be planning an early delivery or hemorrhaging (bleeding).

How long to take vitamins during pregnancy?

As you know, there are many vitamins and minerals that are essential for a healthy pregnancy. Some of these include folic acid, iron, and calcium. However, it is important to note that some of these nutrients can be toxic if taken in large amounts or for an extended period. Therefore, it is recommended that you take recommendations from your doctor throughout your pregnancy as well as during breastfeeding.

Where to buy the best pregnancy vitamins?

It’s important that you choose a reputable company when buying your prenatal supplements. In addition to checking the label on each bottle, look for companies that have been around for years and offer great customer service. You should also look for products made in the USA so they’re guaranteed safe—and if possible, choose organic options so both you and your baby will benefit from healthier eating habits during pregnancy!

How to ensure you are buying quality pregnancy vitamins?

Pregnancy vitamins are a great way to ensure you’re getting the nutrients your body needs. But how do you know if the product is actually going to work?

There are several ways to ensure that your pregnancy vitamins are of good quality and safe for use during pregnancy:

Look for reputable companies selling quality products. When buying any kind of health supplement, it’s important that you buy from a reputable company with years of experience behind them—this will help ensure that each ingredient has been tested and approved by medical professionals.

The best way to find these brands is by looking at reviews or reading about their background on sites like Amazon or Google Shopping (just make sure they offer free shipping). You should also consider checking out independent websites which provide reviews from both experts as well as regular users who have tried each product themselves!